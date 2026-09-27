FDA arrests two more in spurious Telma-AM tablets case in Gurugram
The two accused, from Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar, were arrested on September 21 and 25. One was sent to judicial custody, the other got four days’ remand.
The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has arrested two more people in the alleged manufacture, storage, and distribution of spurious Telma-AM tablets, officials said on Saturday.
According to FDA officials, the arrested accused are residents of Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand, and were arrested on September 21 and 25, respectively.
The two accused were involved in supply and manufacture of the spurious tablets.
Both were produced before the Gurugram district court on Saturday, where the FDA sought their custodial remand for further investigation and to trace the alleged supply and manufacturing chain.
The court sent the first accused to 14 days’ judicial custody, and he was taken to Bhondsi jail, while the second was granted four days’ custodial remand, according to the FDA.
Previously, two people have been arrested in the case over their alleged their involvement in manufacture, storage and distribution of the spurious tablets.
The latest arrests were made by a team comprising drug control officers Suresh Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, along with four police personnel, under the supervision of drug control officer Amandeep Chauhan and sub-divisional drug controller Gurcharan Singh, the FDA said.
The department said its investigation is ongoing to establish the network and identify other people who may have been involved.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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