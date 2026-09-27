FDA arrests two more in spurious Telma-AM tablets case in Gurugram

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has arrested two more people in the alleged manufacture, storage, and distribution of spurious Telma-AM tablets, officials said on Saturday. A Gurugram court sent one accused to 14 days’ judicial custody and granted four days’ custodial remand for the other as FDA probes the alleged supply network. (File)

According to FDA officials, the arrested accused are residents of Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand, and were arrested on September 21 and 25, respectively.

The two accused were involved in supply and manufacture of the spurious tablets.

Both were produced before the Gurugram district court on Saturday, where the FDA sought their custodial remand for further investigation and to trace the alleged supply and manufacturing chain.

The court sent the first accused to 14 days’ judicial custody, and he was taken to Bhondsi jail, while the second was granted four days’ custodial remand, according to the FDA.

Previously, two people have been arrested in the case over their alleged their involvement in manufacture, storage and distribution of the spurious tablets.

The latest arrests were made by a team comprising drug control officers Suresh Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, along with four police personnel, under the supervision of drug control officer Amandeep Chauhan and sub-divisional drug controller Gurcharan Singh, the FDA said.

The department said its investigation is ongoing to establish the network and identify other people who may have been involved.