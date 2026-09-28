Meerdink gives Xavi his first win as Netherlands coach, Israel faces Ireland in contentious match

Mexx Meerdink scored twice as the Netherlands beat Serbia 2-1 away in the Nations League on Sunday, giving new coach Xavi Hernándeez his first win in charge. HT Image

The 23-year-old Meerdink, who plays for AZ Alkmaar, made his first start for his country and he opened the scoring with a confidently taken penalty in the 30th minute before canceling Luka Jović’s equalizer after the break with what proved to be the winner in the 69th.

It was set up by Ruben van Bommel, who has now created as many goals in as many games for the Dutch after his brilliant cross for Cody Gakpo’s late equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Germany on Friday.

Meerdink, who made his second appearance after his debut Friday, has two goals in as many games.

They gave the Netherlands its first win in Group A2, where Germany hosted Greece in Augsburg later.

Israel will play Ireland later in Debrecen, Hungary in a match that has faced bitter opposition in Ireland over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Reserve goalkeeper Gavin Bazuno decided Saturday to boycott both of Ireland’s games against Israel because of what he said was his “personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong.”

The remaining Irish players intended to wear black armbands and refrain from the customary pre-game niceties.

Austria defeated Kosovo 3-1 in the other Group B3 game Sunday.

Also, Denmark defeated Wales 2-0 for its first win in Group A4, where Norway hosted Portugal later.

Lithuania and Azerbaijan drew 1-1 in Group D2.

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