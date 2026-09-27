‘Is Josh Allen injured?’: QB's struggles with fumbles and interceptions vs Chargers leave fans frustrated
Josh Allen struggled in the first half as the Bills trailed the Chargers. He completed just 5 of 11 passes for 42 yards with two interceptions.
Star quarterback Josh Allen had a poor show as the Buffalo Bills took on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon in Week 3 of the NFL season.
The dual threat quarterback's first half was filled with fumbles and interceptions as the Bills trailed the Chargers 3-10. Josh Allen completed only five of 11 attempted passes for 42 yards. What's worse, he recorded two interceptions, one sack, and several fumbles as a lackluster Bills failed to find the rhythm.
To make matters worse, Josh Allen also caught a pass for one yard; that was from his own throw. The bizarre moment came early in the second quarter as Allen's pass, striking a defensive lineman, landed back to him. Allen took the pass and started running but was brought down by Tuli Tuipulotu.
But that was just the start. In the next two Bill's possessions, the quarterback was met with interceptions, leaving Bills fans, and all those who had Josh Allen in their fantasy teams frustrated.
Bills Fans Frustrated With Josh Allen
Many wondered if the quarterback was injured, as thousands of reactions about his poor performance vs the Chargers came up on social media.
“Wow. Josh Allen had a clear path to the end zone, but he opts to throw it... incomplete,” wrote a Bills reporter.
“Josh Allen does not trust anybody but himself in the red zone, lol,” joked one, referring to Allen's pass to himself.
“Josh Allen playing like my grandmother right now,” joked one.
“Josh Allen threw two impossible whoppers with extra pickles and his mvp agenda is over,” added another.
“As soon as the Allen hype machine starts hitting max level just know the September disasterclass is coming,” joked another.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More