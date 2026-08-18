Want to ace denim-on-denim style with ease? 4 tips to look chic without appearing flat
Denim-on-denim style is here to stay! Find out how you can carry this chich style with grace.
Denim has always managed to hold its ground, despite the fleeting trends. It adapted for sure, waistband hitched up, and silhouette flared, but stood fast as a vital staple across decades. There are several ways to style denim. One of the styling routes is denim-on-denim, where you wear two or more denim pieces together.
ALSO READ: DIY fashion 101: 4 easy ways to turn old denim, kurtas and sarees into stylish new pieces
Let's hear from an expert to understand which type of denim pieces shoppers are gravitating towards and what it tells about the style of denim-on-denim. Amar Nagaram, co-founder of VIRGIO, shared his sartorial and industry insights to decode how fashion enthusiasts are coming back to this style.
Why is denim-on-denim so loved?
Any styling technique is rooted in some sense of sartorial behaviour and convenience. Denim has been a part of casual wear for a long time, but the denim-on-denim style makes it more premium, appropriate for more ‘dressy occasions.’ Since versatility is becoming a key part of sartorial identity as lifestyles become more and more hectic (such as an evening dinner with friends after work), an outfit is also meant to juggle and multitask for more occasions.
Denim-on-denim style, as per Amar, is becoming a comfort zone again, but in an intentional way. Earlier on, people just threw on random denim pants or pieces, but now they are choosing to look at the bigger picture and be more coordinated and cohesive.
He described what is going on in the fashion scene and how the denim-on-denim style is panning out: “Denim-on-denim is definitely rising again, but in a more elevated and intentional way. It is no longer just about throwing two denim pieces together. The current fashion landscape is moving towards coordinated denim looks, cleaner washes, sharper silhouettes, and brunch-ready styling. Think matching denim sets, denim shirts with wide-leg jeans, structured denim tops, and relaxed layering. The trend feels fresh because it balances ease with polish.”
We then asked which all denim pieces are involved in this styling. Amar said, "At VIRGIO, we see consumers going for denim pieces like denim bomber jackets, denim shirts, denim blazers, shirt jackets, denim corsets, dresses, and wide-legged pants. Sometimes pairs or trios of denim pieces are bought together. This shopping behaviour tells us that denim-on-denim is a versatile styling direction many women prefer, as they want an effortless yet put-together look. For everyday wear, the key is to make it feel styled, not stiff."
4 tips to wear denim-on-denim without looking flat
One problem with denim-on-denim is that it can appear too flat and bulky, given the inherent construction of denim. But it can be solved with the help of a few hacks.
mar suggested these:
1. Play with proportion
- Pair a fitted denim top or shirt with relaxed, wide-leg, or straight-leg jeans.
- This creates shape and prevents the look from feeling too heavy.
2. Keep the washes close, not chaotic
- For a cleaner brunch look, choose denim pieces in similar washes or complementary tones.
- A tonal blue-on-blue look feels more elevated than overly mismatched denim.
3. Add softness through styling
- Break the denim with softer elements like gold jewellery, a sleek belt, strappy sandals, a woven bag, or fresh makeup.
- These details make the outfit feel brunch-appropriate instead of rugged.
4. Let one piece be the hero
- If you are wearing a statement denim corset, shirt, jacket, or skirt, keep the rest of the look simple.
- Denim-on-denim works best when the outfit has one clear focal point.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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