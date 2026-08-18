Want to ace denim-on-denim style with ease? 4 tips to look chic without appearing flat

Let's hear from an expert to understand which type of denim pieces shoppers are gravitating towards and what it tells about the style of denim-on-denim. Amar Nagaram, co-founder of VIRGIO, shared his sartorial and industry insights to decode how fashion enthusiasts are coming back to this style.

Denim has always managed to hold its ground, despite the fleeting trends. It adapted for sure, waistband hitched up, and silhouette flared, but stood fast as a vital staple across decades. There are several ways to style denim. One of the styling routes is denim-on-denim, where you wear two or more denim pieces together. ALSO READ: DIY fashion 101: 4 easy ways to turn old denim, kurtas and sarees into stylish new pieces

Any styling technique is rooted in some sense of sartorial behaviour and convenience. Denim has been a part of casual wear for a long time, but the denim-on-denim style makes it more premium, appropriate for more ‘dressy occasions.’ Since versatility is becoming a key part of sartorial identity as lifestyles become more and more hectic (such as an evening dinner with friends after work), an outfit is also meant to juggle and multitask for more occasions.

Denim-on-denim style, as per Amar, is becoming a comfort zone again, but in an intentional way. Earlier on, people just threw on random denim pants or pieces, but now they are choosing to look at the bigger picture and be more coordinated and cohesive.

He described what is going on in the fashion scene and how the denim-on-denim style is panning out: “Denim-on-denim is definitely rising again, but in a more elevated and intentional way. It is no longer just about throwing two denim pieces together. The current fashion landscape is moving towards coordinated denim looks, cleaner washes, sharper silhouettes, and brunch-ready styling. Think matching denim sets, denim shirts with wide-leg jeans, structured denim tops, and relaxed layering. The trend feels fresh because it balances ease with polish.”

We then asked which all denim pieces are involved in this styling. Amar said, "At VIRGIO, we see consumers going for denim pieces like denim bomber jackets, denim shirts, denim blazers, shirt jackets, denim corsets, dresses, and wide-legged pants. Sometimes pairs or trios of denim pieces are bought together. This shopping behaviour tells us that denim-on-denim is a versatile styling direction many women prefer, as they want an effortless yet put-together look. For everyday wear, the key is to make it feel styled, not stiff."

4 tips to wear denim-on-denim without looking flat One problem with denim-on-denim is that it can appear too flat and bulky, given the inherent construction of denim. But it can be solved with the help of a few hacks.

mar suggested these: