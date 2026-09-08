Which sleeping positions are better for the heart? Dr Saurabh Juneja explains, shares what to avoid

Sleep is not just a time for the body to rest; it is also when the heart and blood vessels get a chance to recover from the demands of the day. For people living with heart disease, getting quality sleep is particularly important. However, according to cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr Saurabh Juneja, the way a person sleeps can sometimes affect comfort, breathing and symptoms.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Juneja stated, “There is no single sleeping position that is best for every heart patient. The right position depends on the individual’s heart condition, breathing problems and symptoms. However, some positions may offer better comfort and help reduce breathing difficulties.”

Is sleeping on your side safe? For many heart patients, sleeping on the side can be a comfortable option. Sleeping on the left side is often discussed because it may feel more comfortable for some people, but it is not automatically the best position for everyone with heart disease, pointed out Dr Juneja.

“People who experience breathlessness while lying flat may find that sleeping slightly elevated or on their side makes breathing easier,” he noted. “Those with heart failure, for example, may feel more comfortable with their upper body raised using pillows or an adjustable bed.”

Simple tips that the surgeon shared that can improve sleep comfort include: