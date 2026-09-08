Which sleeping positions are better for the heart? Dr Saurabh Juneja explains, shares what to avoid
The best positions to sleep are those in which a person is comfortable and not facing any breathing issues, notes Dr Saurabh Juneja.
Sleep is not just a time for the body to rest; it is also when the heart and blood vessels get a chance to recover from the demands of the day. For people living with heart disease, getting quality sleep is particularly important. However, according to cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr Saurabh Juneja, the way a person sleeps can sometimes affect comfort, breathing and symptoms.
In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Juneja stated, “There is no single sleeping position that is best for every heart patient. The right position depends on the individual’s heart condition, breathing problems and symptoms. However, some positions may offer better comfort and help reduce breathing difficulties.”
Is sleeping on your side safe?
For many heart patients, sleeping on the side can be a comfortable option. Sleeping on the left side is often discussed because it may feel more comfortable for some people, but it is not automatically the best position for everyone with heart disease, pointed out Dr Juneja.
“People who experience breathlessness while lying flat may find that sleeping slightly elevated or on their side makes breathing easier,” he noted. “Those with heart failure, for example, may feel more comfortable with their upper body raised using pillows or an adjustable bed.”
Simple tips that the surgeon shared that can improve sleep comfort include:
- Keep the upper body slightly elevated if lying flat makes breathing difficult.
- Use pillows to support the neck, back and legs comfortably.
- Choose a position that allows you to breathe easily without chest discomfort.
How safe is sleeping on your back?
Sleeping on one's back is not necessarily bad for heart patients. As per Dr Juneja, some people may even find it comfortable. “But those with certain heart problems, especially those with fluid accumulation or heart failure, may end up being more breathless if they lie completely flat,” he warned.
“When you regularly find it hard to breathe while you are sleeping, need a lot of pillows to get a comfortable sleep or feel short of breath shortly after lying down, it is not a matter of sleeping in the wrong position,” pointed out the surgeon. “In some cases, these symptoms may suggest that medical intervention for the heart condition is necessary.”
Warning signs to watch out for
Dr Juneja suggested caution for the following nighttime warning signs:
- Breathlessness that becomes worse when lying down.
- Sudden awakenings during sleep, with a sense of not being able to breathe.
- Swelling of the legs that is new or worse, or sudden weight gain.
Which sleeping position should be avoided?
In the words of Dr Juneja, “No position is absolutely forbidden for all heart patients. For some, however, it's not comfortable to sleep on the belly, especially if it causes pressure on the chest or breathing problems.”
It is important to note that heart patients should not remain in a position that causes any chest pain, severe difficulty breathing, dizziness or unusual discomfort.
“If a specific position seems to be continually causing symptoms, then it may be better to move to a different position and consult a doctor about the issue,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Saurabh Juneja, MS, MCh, is the director and head of CTVS, Cardiac Sciences, at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, New Delhi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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