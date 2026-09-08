Kareena Kapoor shares trailer for Ritu Kumar’s new couture collection: ‘Some things really do come full circle’

Kareena Kapoor shared the trailer for designer Ritu Kumar’s new couture collection on Instagram on September 8, 2026. The video captures the actor wearing multiple stunning outfits from the collection, which includes works of designer Amrish Kumar.

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Sharing how special the experience of working with Ritu Kumar has been for her, Kareena wrote in the caption of the post, “Ritu Kumar has always held a very special place in my heart.”

“A beautiful piece that once belonged to the Begum of Bhopal was gifted to my mother-in-law, who wore it on her own wedding day. Years later, it was lovingly restored by Ritu Kumar for me to wear on mine. Knowing the story it carried, and then getting to add my own chapter to it, made my bond with the brand incredibly personal and special,” she continued.

“So this was never just a campaign for me. It was about emotion, memories, heritage and a beautiful sense of belonging. To now be a part of Ritu Kumar’s new chapter and this exciting journey with Amrish feels incredibly special. Some things really do come full circle.”