‘Can't accept Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama’: Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar says ‘fresh face’ was needed in Ramayana

Ever since he was announced as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana adaptation, Ranbir Kapoor has divided fan opinions. After the release of the teaser and first look, many viewers were convinced he was the right choice, but others remained sceptical. Now, Shiv Sagar, grandson of Ramanand Sagar, who made the most memorable adaptation of the epic, has said that Ranbir will bring baggage from his past roles into the film. Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana Part 1.

‘Can't accept Ranbir Kapoor as Rama’ Shiv Sagar is the grandson of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, who famously made the 1987 Doordarshan show Ramayan, and its follow-up, Lav-Kush. Recently, Shiv expressed his displeasure with the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, particularly after Ranbir had played a violent man in Animal.

“Except for that one casting, I like the rest of the casting very much. Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram because after Animal, I cannot accept him as Ram. When I look at Ram ji, I feel that a fresh face should have been taken,” Shiv Sagar said, as per ANI.

“We have seen Ranbir in different roles; he is a very good actor. Personally, I don't have anything against him. I think they must have taken him for the project because they want a marketing push, and maybe if they didn't take Ranbir, the film wouldn't have been marketed so well, so that's also something to think about, but I personally believe that for such characters, it's better to take a new face,” he elaborated.