Anil Kapoor reveals wife Sunita went on honeymoon alone; recalls her marriage condition: ‘Won’t enter kitchen’

Anil Kapoor has turned host for the game show India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show. During the latest episode, a conversation with a contestant led Anil to share an anecdote about his personal life. The actor revealed how his wife, Sunita Kapoor, once went on their honeymoon alone. Anil Kapoor spoke about his wife Sunita on India Ke Top 1%: .

'Sunita went on the honeymoon alone' During the conversation, the discussion about Kangana Ranaut's Queen came up, which reminded Anil of the time when his wife Sunita travelled alone on their honeymoon. Recalling an incident from their early years together, he said, “Sunita akele gayi thi honeymoon par, main saath mein nahi gaya tha (Sunita went on the honeymoon alone, I didn't go with her).” The Mr India actor then affectionately called his wife the queen of his heart. He said, “Sunita hi meri Queen hai, aur hamesha rahegi (Sunita is my Queen and she will always be).”

'I won't enter the kitchen' During another conversation, Anil Kapoor shared the condition that Sunita had put before marrying him. The actor recalled that Sunita refused to enter the kitchen and said she would never do so in the future. This led Anil to work hard and make sure his wife never had to enter the kitchen.

He said, “My wife Sunita had kept a condition that she would only marry me if she didn’t have to enter the kitchen. After listening to her condition, I thought I would have to work so hard and become successful that she wouldn’t have to go to the kitchen. “I took that responsibility, and to date, Sunita has not entered the kitchen."

Anil Kapoor was broke when he met Sunita In an old interaction with Humans Of Bombay, Anil recalled how he was struggling at the time he met Sunita, who was the daughter of a banker with a happening modelling career. Sunita got Anil's number from a friend and prank-called him. However, after that call, Anil fell in love with Sunita and they started dating.

In the interview, he said, "It’s not like in the films – I didn’t ask her to be my girlfriend...we both just knew. She didn’t care who I was or what my profession is...it never mattered. She was from a liberal family––a banker’s daughter with a happening modelling career and I was totally bekaar! I lived in Chembur and she lived on Nepean Sea Road, so I would call her and say ‘I’ll take the bus and reach in an hour.’ She would scream, ‘No come fast by taxi!’ then I’d say ‘Arey I don’t have money’ and she’d say ‘Just come na, I’ll manage’ and pay for my cab.”

After a decade of courtship, Anil and Sunita got married on May 19, 1984.