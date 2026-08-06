8K restored version of Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff-starrer 1942: A Love Story to re-release in theatres

The restoration has been undertaken in collaboration with L'Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, one of the world's leading film restoration facilities & Prasad Film Labs, India. The painstaking restoration enhances the film's visual richness while preserving its original cinematic intent, complemented by a newly remastered Dolby 5.1 surround sound mix.

Originally released in 1994, 1942: A Love Story remains one of Hindi cinema's most beloved romantic dramas. The film is remembered as much for its performances as it is for the enduring melodies composed by RD Burman. The film marked the legendary composer's last finished soundtrack before his death in 1993. Songs like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, Kuch Na Kaho, Rim Jhim Rim Jhim and Rooth Na Jana continue to resonate across generations.

‘Audience will see it how it is meant to be seen’ Speaking about the re-release, Shreyans Hirawat, Director, NH Studioz, in a press note said, “The acquisition of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's remarkable film catalogue is an important milestone for NH Studioz. These are films that have shaped Indian cinema and continue to inspire audiences across generations. We are honoured to partner in preserving and celebrating this extraordinary legacy. Beginning with 1942: A Love Story, our endeavour is to bring these timeless classics back to the big screen in the finest possible quality so that audiences can experience them as they were always meant to be seen.”

Sharing his thoughts on the restored version, Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “One very important thing I want to say, for the first time, the audience will see the film the way it was meant to be seen. Because when the film was released, India was not yet equipped with a proper Dolby surround sound. Even the colour grading had limitations. This was the first film in India to be made in Dolby, and we brought Dolby to India. I had mixed the film in London. We brought it back, but no cinema hall was ready to play Dolby. Can you imagine that? We laid the special imported cables and installed surround sound speakers in Metro.”