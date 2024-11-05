Manisha Koirala says Vidhu Vinod Chopra almost fired her from 1942 A Love Story, told her 'you don't know how to act'

1942: A Love Story is considered a turning point in the career of Manisha Koirala. Till then, the actor had been seen as a bright prospect but had little to show in terms of acting talent. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film changed that. However, Manisha has now revealed that she was almost fired from the film. (Also read: Manisha Koirala recalls actors lying about drinking alcohol, dating life as she reveals sexism in 90s Bollywood) Manisha Koirala was the female lead in 1942 A Love Story

Manisha Koirala on 1942 A Love Story

Despite the film becoming a big success and winning hearts, her journey wasn't easy. Early in her career, Manisha had to work hard to meet the high expectations of director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

In an interview with ANI, the actor recalled how she used to get scolded by Chopra during her first screen test, who even told her that she "couldn't act."

"I had never done something like this. At that time, this project was massive. And I got scolded during my first screen test. Vinod had told me that you don't know how to act. So I worked very hard and requested him to give me one more chance. So he did. I got it with a lot of hard work. And I had understood that during this entire thing, I could not slack. I have to figure it out and I have to do my best. I got to know about this during the screen test. We used to do a script reading at Vinod's place," Manisha said.

1942: A Love Story was set in pre-Independence India and also starred Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Acting alongside two big stars so early in her career made Manisha feel pressurised. "Vinod used to tell me, 'Look, Manisha, both the superstars are in love with you in the film. So you better do everything to look beautiful. No matter what you do, I don't know, but you have to look perfect. It shouldn't feel like I'm lying as a director. The audience shouldn't feel cheated,'" she said.

The actor admitted that being new to the industry, she didn't understand much at the time, but Chopra's support and guidance helped her get through it.

"But somehow I got the gist; somehow, I understood that this is like a serious business. And I had no idea. I was too young, and I was too naive. I was not from a film background. So I did not know much, but somehow I navigated and figured it out," she said.

Manisha's recent work

Manisha Koirala was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The show also starred Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.

(With ANI inputs)