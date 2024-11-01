Exclusive| Manisha Koirala on the letter she got from Kate Middleton for her cancer battle: It does give one strength

A cancer survivor who battled stage IV ovarian cancer, actor Manisha Koirala recently received a heartfelt letter from the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, where the Princess expressed her joy at learning that Koirala is cancer-free after such a serious diagnosis and has been able to continue her professional and charitable work, while inspiring many cancer patients out there. Manisha Koirala receives a letter from Kate Middleton

Ask Manisha about it and she says, “It does give one strength to go on. When I was in the treatment, it meant a lot when other cancer patients reached out to me and gave me hope. I really thank (cricketer) Yuvraj Singh and (actor) Lisa Ray and a few other people who came out of cancer and spoke about it. So, now it's my time to do the same for others.”

The actor who works with impact foundation of Tata hospital in Mumbai and Cancer care in Nepal, adds, “To be recognized by such an esteemed person like the Princess itself is a very motivating factor to carry on the work. It's always great to know that somebody has appreciated one's work.” Talking about the work that is required towards cancer care in India and Nepal, Manisha says, “Cancer treatments are very expensive. So, it's important that this treatment is available for everyone and we need healthcare facilities that provide it. We also need more awareness and talk more about healthy options in life, healthy lifestyles and the treatments. Cancer is no longer a death sentence, so a lot more right education is needed.”

This year, Manisha starred in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar and while she is grateful for that, she insists that it was challenging to get back to work after her cancer battle. “It was a huge challenge to be disease free and have confidence in oneself to carry on a normal life. You are unsure, living with a new body and the trauma of the disease. But you take small baby steps forward on the path and slowly you build your life and gain trust of the people around you that you're normal, that you're fine, that you can work and lead a good quality life,” she says, adding, “Cancer has been my biggest teacher. I am grateful for that experience because no matter how painful it was, it taught me the most valuable lessons and I'm grateful for that. It’s about being proactive, pro-solution, being in the moment, and figuring out what gives you joy and following that path and whatever path that is.”

Is she now looking forward to being more active on screen now? “With age, time and the experiences of life, I feel my phase in 50s is much lighter and better. I’m living on my own terms. I know my mind and with whom I want to work and don't want to work. There's a clarity and you don't feel the need to be churning out work 24x7. I did a good work with a great director and I'm very happy about that. Now, I'll wait for something good to come up as I'm not in a hurry. I just want to enjoy every aspect of life, and really value and cherish all the work I do,” she ends.