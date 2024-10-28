Menu Explore
Manisha Koirala gets letter from Kate Middleton on cancer recovery: 'I'm deeply heartened to receive such warm...'

BySanya Panwar
Oct 28, 2024 02:53 PM IST

Kate Middleton wrote a heartfelt letter to actor Manisha Koirala and expressed her joy at learning about Manisha's cancer recovery.

Kate Middleton announced she was cancer-free in September after completing chemotherapy. In a video message, the Princess of Wales shared 'what a relief' it was to complete her treatment after a difficult nine months amid public scrutiny. Now, actor Manisha Koirala has spoken about a heartfelt letter she received from Kate Middleton. Also read: Manisha Koirala says she's made peace with not becoming a mother: It was tough after ovarian cancer

Manisha Koirala has spoken about the letter she received from Kate Middleton.
Manisha Koirala has spoken about the letter she received from Kate Middleton.

Manish on the letter she received

Manisha, who battled stage IV ovarian cancer, has opened up about the ‘warmest wishes’ she received from the Princess of Wales. As per a statement issued by the actor, in the letter, Kate Middleton expressed her joy at learning that Manisha is cancer-free and has been able to continue her professional and charitable work.

The Princess of Wales, who has faced health challenges and garnered immense public support following her cancer announcement earlier this year, highlighted in her letter to Manisha how the well-wishes of others have been a huge source of strength during her own cancer treatment and recovery.

Reflecting on Kate Middleton's letter, Manisha said in a statement, “I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences. I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health."

Manisha's recent visit to UK and charity work

During her recent visit to the UK, Manisha visited the London offices of the cancer charity Ovacome. There, she met with cancer patients and learned about the charity’s work supporting those affected by ovarian cancer. Manisha expressed her desire to use her platform to advocate for cancer awareness, particularly spotlighting critical issues such as health inequalities.

Manisha said, "I want to use my voice to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be, and I believe it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others."

Manisha's battle with cancer

Manisha was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in 2012 and underwent treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. She successfully recovered in 2013 following long hours of surgery and intense treatment of chemotherapy.

