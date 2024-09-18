Kate Middleton secretly returns to Royal work as she is finally ‘cancer free’

Kate Middleton has secretly returned to work for the first time since finishing her cancer treatment. Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2024

According to the Court Circular, the Royal Family's official record of activities, Kate met with her Centre for Early Childhood team and Kensington Palace staff at Windsor Castle to discuss her ongoing early childhood project, per The Telegraph.

“The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle,” the event entry states.

Kate to resume Royal engagements after health hiatus

Earlier this month, Kate shared a social media video message revealing that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment. She had first announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22. “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate said in the video.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Kate added, “The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

She is now prioritizing, “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus.”

During her illness, when she was able to work from home, Kate stayed up to date on the progress of her early years project, according to The Telegraph.

Notably, throughout her treatment, the princess made only two public appearances—at Trooping the Colour in mid-June and at Wimbledon on July 14. While her health will continue to be a priority, she is expected to resume more engagements in the coming months. The only event currently on her schedule is a potential appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service on November 10, where she would support the Royal Family, veterans, and their families.

The Princess of Wales also plans to host her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December.