Monday, Sep 09, 2024
Kate Middleton is finally ‘cancer free’ after…

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Sep 09, 2024 09:56 PM IST

After finishing chemotherapy, Kate Middleton is now dedicated to maintaining her health.

After completing chemotherapy, Kate Middleton is shifting her attention to maintaining her health and wellness.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2024
Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2024

In a recent video message, Kate expressed gratitude that the challenging treatment phase is behind her, describing the past nine months as an "incredibly tough" and "scary" experience for her and her loved ones. With this chapter closed, she's now prioritizing her long-term health, stating “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.”

[This is a developing story. Please stay tuned wid us for the latelatest updates.]

Monday, September 09, 2024
