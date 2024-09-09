Kate Middleton ‘potentially’ preparing for another Royal return in…

Kate Middleton has been “potentially” planning her return to public eyes after a period of reduced royal engagements along with Prince William and King Charles III. Kate Middleton was sported in the same dress she wore to attended King Charles' coronation in May 2023.(Getty)

Earlier this year, she went on a hiatus from her duties after undergoing major surgery in January, followed by an announcement in March revealing that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

She made a brief appearance in Charles' birthday parade, ‘Trooping the Colour,’, donning a full white attire. She wrote in a heartfelt personal letter written to the public, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired, and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Her second public outing came in July when she attended the Wimbledon men’s final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

When could Kate possibly make another public appearance?

According to a report from The Sunday Times, she is “beginning to think about the months ahead,” though no specific engagements have been formally scheduled yet. And Kensington Palace is not putting any stress on her. “It’s good not to feel under pressure and just take her time and have slow days if she needs to,” a palace inside told People.

However, two notable events have been highlighted as potential appearances for the Princess of Wales. These include Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph on November 10, a solemn occasion where the royal family honours those who have died in service, and her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, a tradition she has maintained for years.

The report also mentions that Kate will not be accompanying Prince William to Cape Town for the Earthshot Prize Awards later this year.

During this challenging period, Prince William has adjusted his schedule to be more present for Kate and their three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. He, too, recently resumed his royal duties, visiting an exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery that was part of his homelessness initiative.