Royal fans emotional over Kate Middleton's touching health update video, ‘Going to watch this on a loop’

Kate Middleton has finally completed her chemotherapy treatment. On Monday, the Princess of Wales shared an emotional video message detailing the “incredibly tough” last nine months. The three-minute clip, which was filmed near her family's home in Norfolk, also features Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. Kate Middleton announces she's 'cancer free' in emotional video message(X/ Kensington Royal)

Kate Middleton announces she's ‘cancer free’ in heartwarming video

The video released by the Kensington Palace included footage of some loved-up moments between the family of five. In some of the scenes, the focus is entirely on Kate as she is heard detailing her health scare journey, while in others, she is seen embracing her husband, the Prince of Wales and playing around with her three children.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” Kate says in the video, adding, “Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.” The Princess of Wales explains how the “cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

Reflecting on the tough times following her shock diagnosis, the 42-year-old royal said that she is still on a long road to recovery. “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate says.

In addition to sharing the good news about her health, she also revealed her plans to be “back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.” Kate concluded her heartfelt statement by extending support to “all those who are continuing their own cancer journey.”

Royal fans in awe of Kate Middleton's ‘beautiful’ video

Shortly after Kate's health video began making rounds on social media, royal fans showered the princess with love and blessings. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, netizens admired the video message shared by the Kensington Royal account, which included raw footage of her family. “I'm going to watch this on a loop. It's just beautiful! Thank you for sharing ... Much love and healing...,” wrote one fan.

A second user commented, “Such a wonderful video and so happy for Catherine! Thank you for always blessing us with parts of your family.” “Beautiful film with your gorgeous family. So glad you are better, moving forward. You have been missed and looking forward to your return,” wrote a third, while a fourth said, “Truly beautiful - I've lost 3 members of my family to cancer including my beloved husband and I always have faith and hope.”