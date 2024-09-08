Prince Harry ‘secretly’ in touch with his family amid feud with King Charles, Prince William: Expert

Prince Harry is still in touch with some of his family members despite his ongoing feud with Prince William and King Charles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously fell apart from the Royal Family following their move to the US in 2020. Despite the growing rift, Prince Harry reportedly shares a close bond with the members Spencer Family, the late Princess Diana's family. Prince Harry is reportedly still in contact with some of his family members despite the ongoing rift with Prince William(AP)

Prince Harry still in touch with his family amid Prince William, King Charles rift

The Duke of Sussex recently flew to the UK to attend the memorial service of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, who died on July 29. While there, Prince Harry allegedly stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House, the ancestral property that served as his mother Diana's childhood home. Following her shocking death in 1997, she was laid to rest on an island within the Round Oval Lake at Althorp House.

Decoding what his stay with the Spencer Family means, former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!, “When Diana’s coffin arrived back at Althorp and the gates closed behind the hearse, Earl Spencer said simply: 'Diana is home.' And he has clearly honoured his pledge that her blood family would allow William and Harry to experience as many different aspects of life as possible and to let their souls sing openly as she had planned.”

“Quietly, behind the scenes, it is obvious that the Spencer family have kept the communication channels open with Harry and that their affection for him is reciprocated,” she went on, adding, “I’m sure Harry feels it’s important that he still has some kind of anchor here in the UK and, for now at least, it seems that it is with his aunts and uncle. And that has to be a positive thing.”

Although the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry were both in attendance at their uncle's funeral, they avoided having an “awkward” run-in. The royal expert noted that the fact that the two brothers did not speak to each other makes Prince Harry's relationship with the Spencers significant. “It’s much better that Harry has some links with his UK family, even if reconciliation with the Windsor side maybe a long way off, if indeed it is possible,” Bond said.