Prince Harry ‘missed an opportunity’ to make amends with Prince William, says royal expert

As the rift between the members of the royal family continues to grow, a royal expert recently said that Prince Harry “missed an opportunity” to make amends with Prince William. This comes after the two brothers' reunion at Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service last month. Despite being gathered together at their uncle's funeral, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex avoided having an awkward run-in, reported BBC. Prince Harry reportedly 'missed an opportunity' to make amends with Prince William(AP)

Royal expert says Prince Harry ‘missed an opportunity’ to end feud with Prince William

Taking note of their current situation, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News, “Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms, and everything was carefully choreographed so that they wouldn’t have to interact with each other.” “There was nothing joint about this appearance. It was two family members showing their respect in a personal capacity. Off duty,” he added.

ALSO READ: First footage from controversial Trump biopic The Apprentice released. Watch

Prince Harry and Prince William fell apart after the former's move to the US, along with his wife, Meghan Markle. The rift between the two princes further grew after the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, in 2023. “There’s clearly still plenty of bad blood between them,” Schofield, the host of the To Di For Daily podcast, went on while noting that it was “significant” for the Duke of Sussex to attend the funeral.

“Prince Harry has done irreparable damage to his relationship with his brother,” Schofield continued, adding, “Harry can deny his intention in hurting members of his family through the release of ‘Spare,’ but quotes like, ‘his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, fading with time.’ That was unnecessary and cruel. That came from a place of envy and bitterness.”

ALSO READ: Trump opens up on Project 2025, says Democrats know ‘it has nothing to do with me’

“With a paperback release of ‘Spare’ due in October, I think Harry really missed an opportunity to update the book with a sincere apology for all the hurt that he’s caused,” he added. Meanwhile, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told the outlet, “The brothers were at the back of the church, apart.” “They neither spoke to each other nor were seen looking at each other,” said Fordwich, who is the founder of Strelmark, LLC, a Washington, DC-based consulting firm.