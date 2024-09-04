Prince Harry won't rejoin the royal family unless Prince William does this

The sources close to Prince Harry revealed to The Mirror that he will return to the royal family only after an apology from Prince William. They also suggested that he is on a mission to “make a success of his life” in the United States. Harry is happy with his decision to step down from his duties and settle in California, where he is presently living with Meghan Markle and their two children. However, the Duke of Sussex is open to help with temporary royal duties if asked to do so by the King. Prince Harry expects an apology from his brother Prince William if he is to rejoin the royal fold. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Prince Harry’s return depends upon Prince William’s apology

Friends of Prince Harry divulged that he is aware of his brother’s feelings about him returning home. Prince William reportedly said there was “zero chance” for his younger brother to come back after the latter wrote and released his memoir, Spare. Harry accused his brother and King Charles of being desperate to step down from their royal duties if they had the chance.

Since the feud, the brothers have had no contact and maintain silence even when in the same room. Last month, the two were seen at one place during their uncle Lord Fellows’ funeral in Norfolk. However, the two did not utter a single word to each other during the entire memorial service.

With King Charles and the Princess of Wales on long leaves due to their cancer treatments, the Duke is open to working and assisting his family if the King calls upon him. Prince Harry’s friends revealed that he is willing to improve his relationship with his father. However, the duke, who will turn 40 next week, would still seek an apology from his elder brother if he were to represent the family.

Prince Harry and Prince William feud

The royal brothers have been locked horns since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties to have more privacy and freedom. The couple shifted to the US to have a fresh start; however, they have also publicly criticised the royal family on numerous occasions. The continuous criticism led to a conflict between Prince William and Prince Harry. The latter’s memoir added fuel to the fire as he penned several allegations against the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family.