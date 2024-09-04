Prince Harry has ‘no interest’ to return to UK as he is enjoying…

Prince Harry reportedly has “no interest” to return to the United Kingdom as he is enjoying new sets of “amazing” friends in the United States. Prince Harry 'rubbing salt in the wounds' of Royal Family. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as a senior working member of the Royal Family in 2020 and moved to California, US. Sources close to Harry suggest that he is content with his life in Montecito, California, and is not contemplating a return to royal duties.

King Charles III's younger son's relationship with the Royal Family has been strained, particularly due to his bombshell revelation about the Royals through several high-profile interviews, including a notable conversation with Oprah Winfrey, and has shared his experiences in the tell-all Netflix docu-series and his memoir Spare.

Harry's UK return unlikely due to William's deep betrayal feelings

While King Charles is believed to be open to reconciliation, especially after meeting with Harry following his cancer diagnosis, Prince William is said to be less forgiving. According to insiders, “difficult” William feels deeply betrayed by his brother's actions and is not supportive of the idea of Harry resuming any royal duties, so it's more or less unlikely that Harry will return to the UK, at least in the near future.

Speculation surrounding the Duke of Sussexes' potential return has been further fueled by the upcoming paperback release of his best-selling memoir Spare. However, sources have told The Telegraph that Harry's decision not to include new material or controversial content in the paperback edition is a deliberate choice to avoid further scrutiny and protect the Royal Family from additional backlash.

Michael Cole, a former BBC royal correspondent, recently weighed in on the situation. He told GB News, “According to pals in Britain, he wants to improve his image on this side of the Atlantic so that he can come here more often. Apparently, he even has thoughts of performing minor royal duties.”

“I think the chances of that are between slim and none. It apparently seems to be his purpose. He has got friends over here. Maybe he renewed his acquaintance with them when he went to his uncle’s funeral,” he added.