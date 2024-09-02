Prince Harry's additional security bill for forthcoming New York visit to be paid by…

Prince Harry, who is all set to make his next visit to New York, will receive additional security during the solo visit later this month, according to Express UK. Prince Harry will arrive in New York during the UN General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week and Climate Week, which begins on September 22, according to his spokesperson.(AFP)

While the Duke will head to the Big Apple, Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet will stay at home in Montecito.

Harry will arrive in New York during the UN General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week and Climate Week, which begins on September 22, according to his spokesperson.

In addition to attending the Diana Award Event, he is scheduled to take part in programs with African Parks, the HALO Trust, and Travalyst.

NYDP issues statement on Harris' upcoming visit

The New York Police Department has declared that it will boost security measures for Harry's trip. Interestingly, NYDP is funded by state taxpayers.

The decision to increase his security, as per the Express UK report, was made in response to the infamous “car chase” incident that occurred in May 2023. The paparazzi chased the Duke and Duchess and her mother throughout the city after an event at the Ziegfeld Theatre.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” a representative for the Royal couple said at the time.

While Meghan and Harry did not file any charges, NYPD formally supported their account of events in February and admitted that the paparazzi pursued royals in a “reckless” way, according to a letter filed in the UK court action about the Duke's security arrangements.

Later, the NYPD intelligence chief wrote a letter to London's Metropolitan Police, stating that the department will be “enhancing the security resources afforded to the Duke and Duchess on future visits to the city.”

It's interesting to note that Harry's visit will coincide with Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will take place in New York at the Plaza Hotel on September 24. It is a global environmental honor that is given to five winners for their outstanding environmental achievements.

William attended the event last year, but it is unclear if he would go this year. However, royal family enthusiasts are wondering if the rival brothers would think about getting back together if they happened to be in New York at the same time.