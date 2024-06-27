Prince William's 'nightmare' at Taylor Swift concert: last-minute dash with George and Charlotte, panic, hiding...

Prince William's night at Taylor Swift's concert wasn't quite the royal stroll one might expect. While he eventually made a grand entrance at Wembley Stadium alongside a sold-out crowd, with Swift’s beau Travis and his family in attendance as well, it seems things got a bit hectic c beforehand. Reports suggest the Prince of Wales' arrival ran a bit behind schedule, leading to a last-minute dash with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Despite the pre-concert scramble, the Wales reportedly enjoyed the show from their VIP box. Taylor Swift posted a selfie with Royal family members and her boyfriend Travis Kelce with the message, "Happy Bday M8!," expressing her excitement at having Prince William and his kids as guests.(X)

Prince William's ‘had a nightmare’ getting into Swift's show

According to insiders, a last-minute rush left them running late for their highly anticipated meet-and-greet with the pop star. "They had a nightmare getting in, they were running really late but they had planned to get there earlier so they could have the meet and greet with Taylor beforehand because they knew they wanted to leave early,” the insider told Hello Magazine.

Earlier in the day after Swift arrived in London, Buckingham Palace paid a special tribute to the Cruel Summer singer. The prestigious military band stationed outside the palace played the tune of Shake It Off, the lead single from her fifth studio album 1989. The video was shared on the official royal social media.

Prince William had a ‘quick’ meet and greet with Taylor Swift

After the performance, the singer shared a selfie with Prince William and his two kids on her Instagram. The photo was reportedly taken just 25 minutes before the show. "They only had 25 minutes to spare, so they had a quick meet-and-greet and then went up to their box before the show. There was a bit of stress and panic about that because it was taking too long," claimed an insider.

Prince William and kids ‘tried’ not to draw too much attention

No pictures surfaced of the royals as they enjoyed the three-hour-long Eras Tour tour stop, seated in a VIP box at the stadium, which can accommodate around 90,000 people. Insiders claim that Prince William and his kids made an effort to sit in the rear of the room in order to minimise being the centre of attention while the concert was going on.

However, it seems like the Royals can't resist when Swift's 2014 hit Shake It Off hits the chords. The future monarch was spotted at the forefront of the box, showing off his well-known 'dad dancing' moves during the performance. “There were moments where they were at the front so a lot of swapping was happening,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, William who was celebrating his 42nd birthday also shared a few heartwarming moments with his kids. At one point in time, he even indulged in a little sing-a-long with Princess Charlotte. “There was one sweet moment where William and Charlotte were sat next to each other at the front and you could tell they were having a little sing-song together which was cute.”

Well, this is not the first time William has met Taylor. The duo's friendship dates back to 2013 when they performed Livin' on a Prayer with Jon Bon Jovi at a Kensington Palace charity event. The impromptu performance still makes William a bit shy, as years later in 2021, he recalled feeling "obeying like a puppy" when Swift asked him to join them onstage.