Kate Middleton eyes major London sports event appearance post Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton, fresh from her appearance at Trooping the Colour, is now reportedly focusing on another engaging royal commitment, this time closer to home. Sources reveal that Kate is considering attending major tennis tournaments and is also keen to attend her children's end-of-term sports days and school events, despite acknowledging she is ‘not out of the woods yet.’ The Princess of Wales hinted that she is still undergoing chemotherapy and needs time to recover quietly, before making a comeback at royal duties. Kate Middleton: Britain's Kate Middleton is seen. (Reuters)

Kate Middleton considers next royal appearance

The Princess of Wales, who revealed she was diagnosed with cancer just days after undergoing mysterious abdominal surgery, made a rare official appearance during the monarch's birthday celebration known as Trooping the Colour. Following this, many experts who had earlier suggested she might not return for the rest of the year now indicate plans for a comeback this summer. Royal expert Emily Andrews believes that Kate may “consider attending Wimbledon next month."

Also read: Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe confirms romance with the Beatles member’s grandson: see photos

In her piece to Grazia, the expert claimed, "Her treatment is ongoing, and will be for the next few months, but I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament - she is a patron - if she feels up to it." For unversed, The Wimbledon 2024 event is planned to last for a total of 14 days, starting on Monday, July 1st and ending on Sunday, July 14th.

Kate Middleton 'may attend kids' end-term school events'

On the other hand, the Princess, who is currently seeking private time to prioritize family over work during tough days, may also consider attending children's end-of-term sports days, picnics, and school events, an insider told Emily in her Grazia piece. The expert highlighted that being with her family is Kate's top priority since her kids are her primary source of strength and encouragement to keep going.

Also read: Bay Area tech sector faces surge in layoffs, salary cuts: ‘Workers with less than 6 years and women…’

“The three kiddies and William have been her sole focus and are her absolute world,” the insider added. Kate is enjoying a break, while William has been occupied enjoying moments with the children. He recently took George and Charlotte to a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium. According to reports, the whole family will be heading to Anmer Hall in Norfolk for their summer vacation once the kids are out of school. The royal family is a big fan of Norfolk, and a photo from a recent Father's Day celebration featuring Prince William having fun at the beach with the kids is the proof.