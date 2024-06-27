Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe confirms romance with the Beatles member’s grandson: see photos

Phoebe Gates, the youngest child of Bill and Melinda Gates, just confirmed she's off the market. The 21-year-old Stanford graduate is dating Arthur Donald. Although the rumour of their affair was in the air for quite some time, it was only after graduation that the Gates heiress confirmed her romance with the 25-year-old grandson of music legend Sir Paul McCartney. Phoebe announced her relationship while documenting her life, journey, and friendships at Stanford University graduation for Nylon in an Instagram post. See photos of the happy couple inside! Bill Gates and his daughter Phoebe(Instagram/@phoebegates)

Bill Gates's daughter confirms dating Arthur Donald

Forget billionaire heiress meets rockstar royalty, it's tech titan's daughter finds love with the legendary Beatle's grandson. “My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony,” Phoebe shared on her Instagram alongside an adorable picture of the duo where Arthur can be seen carrying her on his back. The youngest of Bill and Melinda's three children earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology and appears to be documenting her journey on social media.

Bill Gates's daughter confirms dating Arthur Donald(Courtesy of Phoebe Gates/Instagram)

Phoebe and Arthur have been rumoured to be dating for eight months now, but neither of them confirmed it until recently. The romance rumour first sparked in October 2023 when her Paris adventure, documented on Instagram, featured Arthur tagged in one of the photos, with him present as well. Later, according to Page Six, the duo attended the “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” premiere. When interviewed by a media outlet, she declined to give any insight into her relationship status.

In one more photo, the couple can be seen hugging each other in shades of blue while posing for the camera. "With Arthur, he cleans up nicely," she continued.

Who is Bill Gates's daughter dating?

Bill Gates' youngest child, has two siblings: her sister Jennifer, 28, and her brother Rory, 25. While Phoebe, 21, just graduated from Stanford in a science field in an impressive three years (beating the typical four-year program), her love interest, Arthur, 25, is the eldest grandchild of music legend Sir Paul McCartney. He's the firstborn son of Mary McCartney, Paul's daughter, and her former husband, Alistair Donald, making him the oldest of McCartney's eight grandchildren.