Friday, Jun 21, 2024
Bill Gates shares multivitamins' health hack: ‘Because there is no downside…’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2024 11:37 AM IST

Sharing his health hacks, Bill Gates said, “I take vitamins you know because there no downside."

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared why is looks “even healthier” in a podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. When asked for health hacks that young entrepreneurs can use from, Bill Gates said, “I take vitamins you know because there no downside so getting blood tests every once in a while and seeing if there’s anomalies."

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.(Bloomberg)
He added, "That’s good and now there’s a thing called The Grail test. It’s not covered by all Insurance in the US, so probably not by much in India but if you can afford it that is almost magical at helping to see cancers way before other techniques would catch those.”

Bill Gates also highlighted the crucial role Indians played in Microsoft's success talking about the “amazing people” from India he worked with. Praising Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Bill Gates said that he is "on the top of that list" and the Indian connection is a source of "fun" and a major driver of Microsoft's achievements.

He said, “I've had a fabulous relationship with India starting with the Microsoft experience where we hired some very smart IT graduates, and brought them to Seattle. Later, they went back and created a development centre for us that's now in four locations, with 25,000 people. Of course, a lot of the amazing people I worked with in Microsoft were hired from India."

Bill Gates also contrasted the legal systems in India and the US, saying, "Believe me, the legal things done in the US won't apply here. But, just imagine, if you could make everybody in the legal system four times more productive, that changes justice because right now the backlog is kind of nightmarish. And here, you know, comes a potential solution."

