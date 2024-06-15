Bill Gates' praise for Microsoft's ‘very smart’ Satya Nadella: 'Doing a great job as the CEO'
Bill Gates said, “I've had a fabulous relationship with India starting with the Microsoft experience where we hired some very smart IT graduates.”
Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates praised company's current CEO Satya Nadella and said that he is doing a great job. As Bill Gates reflected on his relationship with India on a podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, he said, “I've had a fabulous relationship with India starting with the Microsoft experience where we hired some very smart IT graduates, and brought them to Seattle.”
Read more: Laid off Paytm employees share ordeal: ‘Cried at the meeting, was willing to work at lower salary’
He recalled, "Later, they went back and created a development centre for us that's now in four locations, with 25,000 people. Of course, a lot of the amazing people I worked with in Microsoft were hired from India."
Read more: Elon Musk’s X wants laid-off employees to give money back: ‘They were overpaid’
Talking about Satya Nadella, Bill Gates said, "On the top of that list is Satya, who now is doing a great job as the CEO. In my digital first career, the connection with India was fun and made a huge difference in what the company was able to achieve. It was during that time that I was kind of learning, 'Oh wow, India is such a study in contrast, first class in so many ways, but still a lot of poverty and challenges'.”
Read more: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath asks Bill Gates: Capitalism or socialism. Latter's pick is…
Bill Gates also talked about the legal systems in India and the US, saying, "Believe me, the legal things done in the US won't apply here. But, just imagine, if you could make everybody in the legal system four times more productive, that changes justice because right now the backlog is kind of nightmarish. And here, you know, comes a potential solution."
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.