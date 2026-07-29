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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 30, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, July 30, has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 23:11:34 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Gifts World Expo & Stationery Fair

    Gram it: As Kanwar Yatra begins today, here’s a view of how some pilgrims from Rajasthan were spotted in Ghaziabad along the Delhi-Meerut Road near Modinagar. The aesthetically covered pots they carry contain the holy Ganga water from Haridwar, which they bring during the holy month of Shravan. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)
    Gram it: As Kanwar Yatra begins today, here’s a view of how some pilgrims from Rajasthan were spotted in Ghaziabad along the Delhi-Meerut Road near Modinagar. The aesthetically covered pots they carry contain the holy Ganga water from Haridwar, which they bring during the holy month of Shravan. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

    Where: Halls 1GF, 2GF, 3GF, 4GF, 5GF & 6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

    When: July 30 to August 1

    Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Moods of Puriya: The Ordinary Within the Extraordinary Ft. Sawani Lad

    Where: The Trialogue Studio-Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar

    When: July 30

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar Phase I (Blue Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Badass Begums, The Women Of The Mughal Era (Speaker: Anoushka Jain)

    Where: Chor Bizarre, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Road, Chandni Chowk

    When: July 30

    Timing: 7pm to 8.30pm

    Entry: www.urbanaut.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Nous We (Director: Alice Diop)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: July 30

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: You Didn't Choose The Image; It's Deciding For You (Speaker: Lydia Glory Jose)

    Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, PVR Priya Complex, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar

    When: July 30

    Timing: 7pm to 8.30pm

    Entry: www.urbanaut.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Entangled Ecologies – Artworks by Ritu Kamath

    Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 21 to 31

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Andreas König Live – Austrian Music Piano Recital

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 30

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Superqueens – Drag Musical (Director: Vivek Mansukhani)

    Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

    When: July 30

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Kawaii Candle Making

    Where: Fat Lulu's, 11 (First Floor) Khan Market

    When: July 30

    Timing: 3.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Kaustubh Agarwal Live

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: July 30

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 30, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On July 30, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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