India has tripled social protection in one decade

The MoSPI SDG Progress Report 2026, released on July 1, contains a number that should have led every front page in the country. It did not. The number is this: the proportion of Indians covered under social protection systems has risen from 22% in 2016 to 65.3% in 2026. In ten years, India took 900 million people from having no institutional safety net to having at least one. No democracy of comparable size has achieved this in a single decade. Brazil's Bolsa Familia, widely celebrated as the gold standard of social protection in the developing world, covers 54 million people. India's architecture covers 940 million. The scale is not comparable. The ambition should not be either. Growth (Representative Image)

This is not a story about one programme. It is a story about an architecture, a layered system of interlocking schemes, each addressing a different dimension of vulnerability, built on a digital infrastructure that did not exist ten years ago.

Consider what a family in rural Bihar had access to in 2016. No bank account. No health insurance. No life insurance. No accident cover. No pension. No cooking gas connection. Subsidies, if they existed at all, leaked through middlemen before reaching the household. A study by the Planning Commission estimated that for every rupee the government spent on welfare, only 40 paisa reached the intended beneficiary. The remaining 60 paisa was consumed by corruption, administrative overhead, and intermediary capture. The state's relationship with its poorest citizens was not a safety net. It was a sieve.

Consider what the same family has access to in 2026.

A Jan Dhan account, one of 55.64 crore opened since 2014, through which direct benefit transfers arrive without a middleman. The account is not merely a bank account. It is the entry point to the entire social protection system. Every subsequent benefit, from LPG subsidy to maternity support to MGNREGA wages, flows through this account. Before Jan Dhan, a woman in Madhubani district had to travel to a bank branch 14 km away, wait in a queue that frequently exceeded four hours, and return with cash that her husband or in-laws often controlled. Today, the transfer arrives on her phone. The intermediary is eliminated. The distance is eliminated. The dependency, at least partially, is eliminated.

An Ayushman Bharat health card, one of 41.29 crore issued, providing up to ₹5 lakh per family per year in hospitalisation coverage for secondary and tertiary care. This is the world's largest publicly funded health insurance programme. Before Ayushman Bharat, a hospitalisation event in the family was the single largest driver of catastrophic expenditure for the Indian poor. A child's appendectomy could consume three years of a farming family's savings. A mother's caesarean delivery could push the family below the poverty line permanently. Ayushman Bharat does not prevent illness. It prevents illness from becoming destitution.

Accident insurance under PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, which now covers 51.06 crore people at twelve rupees per year. Twelve rupees. The cost of a cup of tea at a railway platform. For that amount, a construction worker in Delhi or a fisherman in Kerala has ₹2 lakh of accident coverage. Life insurance under PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, covering 23.64 crore individuals at ₹436 per year, providing ₹2 lakh on death from any cause. Before these schemes, the death of a breadwinner in an informal sector household was not just a personal tragedy. It was an economic catastrophe from which the family rarely recovered. The widow borrowed. The children dropped out. The cycle of poverty tightened. Insurance at scale does not eliminate grief. It prevents grief from becoming destitution.

An LPG connection under Ujjwala, one of ten crore distributed since 2016. A woman who previously spent three hours daily collecting firewood now cooks on gas. The health impact alone is transformative: indoor air pollution from solid fuel combustion is estimated to cause 600,000 premature deaths in India annually, disproportionately among women who cook and children who breathe the smoke. The time saved is equally consequential. Three hours freed from firewood collection is three hours available for earning, for childcare, for rest. At population scale, ten crore connections translate into millions of hours returned to women every day.

Free food grain under PMGKAY, reaching 80.67 crore people. During the pandemic, when livelihoods collapsed overnight for hundreds of millions of informal workers, this programme provided five kg of rice or wheat and one kg of whole channa per person per month, free of cost. No other country delivered food security at this scale during Covid-19. The programme has since been extended and made a permanent feature of the public distribution system. For a family of five earning less than ₹10,000 per month, free grain is not a subsidy. It is the difference between eating and not eating.

If the woman in the family is an unorganised worker, she is registered on the e-Shram portal, one of 30.91 crore registrations, 53.77% of which are women. For the first time, India has a database of its informal workforce. Before e-Shram, a domestic worker in Delhi, a street vendor in Kolkata, and a construction labourer in Hyderabad were invisible to the state. They paid taxes through GST on everything they consumed, but the state had no record of their existence, no mechanism to reach them with benefits, and no way to include them in social security. E-Shram changed that. Registration does not automatically confer benefits. But it makes benefits possible by making the worker visible.

Three design choices made this architecture possible.

The first was the JAM trinity. Jan Dhan accounts gave every household a digital financial identity. Aadhaar, now issued to 142 crore Indians, provided biometric authentication. Mobile connectivity, with internet subscriptions rising from 302 million in 2015 to 969 million in 2025, provided the delivery channel. Together, they eliminated the intermediary. The government estimates cumulative savings of 3.48 lakh crore rupees through leakage elimination via direct benefit transfers. To put that in perspective, 3.48 lakh crore is roughly the annual GDP of a state the size of Kerala. That money was being stolen from the poor every year. The JAM architecture stopped the theft.

The second was universalisation over targeting. Previous welfare architectures spent enormous administrative energy identifying who qualified for a subsidy and excluding everyone else. The exclusion errors were often larger than the inclusion. A woman who was poor but whose ration card listed her incorrectly was denied food grain because the system that was supposed to protect her could not recognise her. PMGKAY, which provides free grain to 80.67 crore people, effectively universalised food security for the bottom 60 percent. Ayushman Bharat covers the bottom 40% for health. The philosophical shift was consequential: instead of asking "does this person deserve help?" the system began asking "is this person vulnerable?" The question changed. The coverage followed.

The third was technology as governance. The data cost of accessing these services fell from RS 308 per GB in 2014 to ₹9.34 per GB in 2022. A 97% reduction. 5G connectivity now reaches 99.6% of districts. The UPI infrastructure that enables instant transfers processed 13.1 lakh crore transactions in 2025. India did not simply digitise welfare. It built a digital public infrastructure that makes welfare delivery faster, cheaper, and more transparent than any paper-based system could achieve. When a beneficiary receives a DBT transfer, both she and the government know the amount, the date, and the source. The transaction is auditable. The intermediary who once skimmed 60 paisa from every rupee has nowhere to hide.

The SDG Report contains other numbers that deserve attention. Maternal mortality fell from 122 to 87 per lakh live births. Unemployment declined from 6.1 to 3.1%. The sex ratio at birth improved from 896 to 918 females per 1,000 males. Women in professional and technical occupations rose from 48.7 to 51.3%, exceeding men for the first time. Renewable energy capacity nearly tripled from 64 to 193 watts per capita. Ramsar-protected wetlands doubled from 4.15 to 8.66%. Waste recycling plants grew from 829 to 3,236. Each of these is a separate policy achievement. Together, they describe a decade in which India's institutional capacity for delivering outcomes to its citizens improved at a pace that most international observers did not predict and most domestic critics have not acknowledged.

No architecture is perfect. Coverage is not the same as quality. A Jan Dhan account that receives a transfer but offers no savings product does not build financial resilience. An Ayushman Bharat card that covers hospitalisation but not outpatient care leaves the most common medical expenses uncovered. Ujjwala connections where the refill cost is unaffordable lead to women reverting to firewood. E-Shram registration without linked benefits is a database, not a safety net. The next decade must convert coverage into depth: From "you are in the system" to "the system is working for you."

But the foundation that has been built in ten years is one that no comparable democracy possesses. Not Brazil. Not Indonesia. Not South Africa. Not Mexico. India's social protection architecture is larger in scale, more digitally integrated, and more structurally layered than any of them. The institutions that built it, from MoSPI to UIDAI to NPCI to NFSA, represent a convergence of bureaucratic capacity, political will, and technological innovation that India has not previously demonstrated at this scale.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Bhavya Razshree, advocate, Delhi Courts and co-founder of LawSarathi.in. and Aditya Ashok, public policy consultant, Government Advisory.