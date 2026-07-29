US Fed decision today: What time is the announcement? Rate expectations and where to watch
On July 29, the US Fed will reveal its interest rate decision. Investors are keen on Fed Chair Warsh's press conference for hints on future rate adjustments.
The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday, July 29, with investors watching closely for clues on the central bank’s next move on inflation and monetary policy.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets US interest rates, began its two-day meeting on July 28. The committee will announce its policy decision after reviewing key economic indicators, including inflation trends, economic growth and labor market conditions.
Where to watch the Fed decision and Kevin Warsh’s speech
The Federal Reserve will release its interest rate decision at 2 pm ET on July 29.
For viewers in India, the announcement is scheduled for 11:30 pm IST on July 29.
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is expected to address the media after the decision. His press conference will begin at 12 am IST on July 30, according to the official schedule.
Investors can watch the announcement and the Fed chair’s remarks through the Federal Reserve’s official website and live video channels.
Will the Fed cut interest rates?
Markets widely expect the US central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at this meeting. The Fed has maintained a pause on rates throughout 2026 after a series of rate cuts in 2024 and 2025.
At its previous policy meeting, the FOMC kept the benchmark federal funds rate in the 3.5%-3.75% target range.
However, investors are looking beyond the immediate rate decision and focusing on signals from Warsh about whether the Fed could restart its rate-cutting cycle later this year.
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According to TradingView, Nachiketa Sawrikar, Fund Manager at Artha Bharat Global Multiplier Fund, said the Federal Reserve is likely to maintain a cautious approach as it balances supporting employment with bringing inflation closer to its 2% target.
"We expect the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged at this week's FOMC meeting while maintaining its wait-and-see approach," Sawrikar said.
He added that Warsh is expected to reinforce the Fed’s focus on controlling inflation while stressing that future decisions will depend on incoming economic data. “If inflation proves more persistent than anticipated, the Fed is likely to keep the option of further policy tightening on the table.”
Why Kevin Warsh’s comments matter
Recent US economic data has shown stronger-than-expected growth and a resilient labor market, easing earlier concerns about a sharp slowdown. However, inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target.
Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said the central bank is expected to hold rates steady as policymakers weigh persistent inflation risks against signs of slowing economic activity.
Also Read: US Federal Reserve holds rate steady, projects rate-hike by year-end
She noted that while core inflation has eased and labor market conditions have gradually softened, higher energy prices amid geopolitical tensions have renewed concerns about inflationary pressures.
"While the broader consensus points to the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged, markets have raised the odds of an unexpected 25-basis-point rate hike," Srivastava said, according to TradingView.
She added that investors may pay closer attention to the policy statement and Warsh’s press conference than the rate decision itself, looking for hints about the Fed’s future policy direction.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More