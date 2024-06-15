Bill Gates says this sport is making him ‘fitter’ by the day

Bill Gates said that he has been playing tennis more and more as the sport is making him stronger. Microsoft co-founder's response came to a query posed by Nikhil Kamath in his latest podcast. Nikhil Kamath asked Bill Gates' fitness secret saying, “You look fitter than I remember seeing you the last time.” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also played tennis with Roger Federer and shared that the experience made him feel very nervous. (Reuters)

Bill Gates responded, “I have playing more tennis and a little bit of pickleball. I also take vitamins because there is no downside to it.”

Earlier the billionaire had shared that he has played pickleball which was created in the ‘60s by a few friends who were bored and looking for a new activity. He wrote in GatesNotes, “So, they found a net, a Wiffle ball, some ping-pong paddles, and created a game on an old badminton court that the entire family could play together."

He also played tennis with Roger Federer and shared that the experience made him feel very nervous. Bill Gates shared earlier, “He asked me to be his partner in a doubles match at Seattle’s KeyArena versus John Isner, who is ranked in the top 25 worldwide, and another Seattleite, Mike McCready from the band Pearl Jam.”

He added, “I play a lot of tennis, but it is one thing to practice drills with your coach or go up against a friend. It is another to play in front of 16,000 people in a basketball arena. If you think too much or let your muscles tense up, you end up hitting bad shots, which makes you more tense, and suddenly you’re stuck in a vicious cycle.”