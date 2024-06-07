 Nikhil Kamath shares book recommendation. Users say ‘focus on Zerodha issues’ - Hindustan Times
Nikhil Kamath shares book recommendation. Users say ‘focus on Zerodha issues’

ByMallika Soni
Jun 07, 2024 09:14 AM IST

While commenting on Nikhil Kamath's post, users reflected on issues they have been facing with the Zerodha platform.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath reviewed Bertrand Russell's "A History of Western Philosophy" and gave an 8/10 rating to the book. Sharing on X (formerly Twitter), he said that it took a very long time for him to finish the book of which the most interesting aspect was to figure out "why we are how we are".

Nikhil Kamath said that it took a very long time for him to finish Bertrand Russell's "A History of Western Philosophy"
Nikhil Kamath said that it took a very long time for him to finish Bertrand Russell's "A History of Western Philosophy"

He wrote, "Good book, 8/10, takes forever to finish, but great to catalogue summaries of different schools of thought. For anyone who asks, "If not a job in finance, then what?", it's definitely psychology for me. The most interesting thing is figuring out why we are how we are."

Read more: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath says he wanted to adopt a child: ‘I thought it was cool’

Several social media users also appreciated the book with one commenting, "This is also my favorite subject after my job. It's fun to understand other people, how they think, why they do what they do eyc. Understanding Psychology is also one of the most important parts of building a business."

A second commented, "Finding joy in understanding human nature is as valuable as understanding market dynamics. Embracing psychology could offer profound insights into human behavior, enriching your perspective on every other field, finance included."

Read more: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath doesn't want you to use devices on last Sunday of every month: ‘Take control back’

A third reflected, “Why you have to 'finish' a book? This is a linear way of thinking. Just read it till you enjoy it. Drop it and read something else when you feel so. Why keep adhering to sunk cost fallacy? Read 5 random pages of 3 random books.”

Some users also reflected on issues they have been facing with the Zerodha platform. One wrote, “With all politeness, please focus on Zerodha. What happened during last 4-5 days was disappointing.”

Read more: Zerodha hit by tech glitch, users complain to Nikhil Kamath: ‘Podcasts kar lo bas’

Another noted, "placed multiple order on 4th june on@CoinByZerodha well before cut-off time yet did not get a single order on same day NAV, all orders on 5th june NAV, that was not the buying purpose. this has become a repeated issue with u guys, never let folks buy on market crash days"

News / Business / Nikhil Kamath shares book recommendation. Users say 'focus on Zerodha issues'
