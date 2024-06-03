Zerodha hit by tech glitch, users complain to Nikhil Kamath: ‘Podcasts kar lo bas’

Traders on India's second largest broking platform Zerodha were hit by a technical glitch in the morning. Affected traders shared their experience on social media as the platform stopped working on a day when the stock market surged to record highs after exit polls projected a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the Lok Sabha elections. Zerodha down: Affected traders shared their experience on social media as the platform stopped working.

The Nifty 50 was up 2.65% at 23,129.35 points while the BSE Sensex gained 2.62% to 75,903.97 points as both indexes hit record high levels logging their best intraday gains since Feb. 1, 2021.

Exit polls projected the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will likely get a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

Social media users said that Zerodha was not working, with one noting, “My observation is don't trust zerodha on Monday. Glitches after the weekend are so common. #Zerodha #CDSL #Trading.”

Another remarked, “As usual Zerodha glitches on a big day. There is no important day for market where Zerodha is not down. They aren't able to run smooth today, just imagine what happens tomorrow. Podcasts karwa lo inse bas...”

A third user commented, "Gift Nifty indicating 700+ point gap up opneing. The biggest worry is - whether #zerodha will work today without hanging/glitches or not ! ??!!" (sic)