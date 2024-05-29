Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath doesn't want you to use devices on last Sunday of every month: ‘Take control back’

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath reflected on the importance of attention and its scarcity in today's fast moving world. Nikhil Kamath revealed the number of activities that took place in one minute- 416 lakh messages, 63 lakh searches on Google and 2,410 lakh emails sent. Reflecting on how the current generation is living in distraction owing to advertising and social media, he said that time is the commodity that defines all commodities. Nikhil Kamath reflected on how the current generation is living in distraction.

He said, "Attention = time, time, the commodity that defines all other commodities. Crazy to think we control so little and others so much."

Offering a solution to this, Nikhil Kamath suggested, “I'm as manipulated by all this as the next guy/girl. Let's take some control back, last Sunday of every month no devices? Let's experience the manipulation of our physical vicinity instead.”

Users reacted to the post with one writing, “Absolutely let’s reclaim our time and rediscover the magic of the present moment!”

Another remarked, “Absolutely, let's break free from the digital leash and reconnect with our real-world environment. One Sunday a month device-free could be the reset we all need. Who's in?”

Earlier, Nikhil Kamath shared insights about India's wedding industry and revealed that the country could witness a surge in weddings in the coming years. He had then said, “With this industry as fragmented as it is, I can’t think of 5 dominant brands in this space that occupy any kind of mindshare. With everyone focused on the IN-industry right now, whatever is the flavor of the season. Traditionally uncool industries might be where massive opportunities are hiding."