Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on why gaming 'isn't just a hobby anymore': Serious career option
Users reacted to Zerodha co-founder's post as many agreed that gaming is not just a hobby any longer. Here's what they said
Gaming is not a "serious career option", Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath asserted as he urged everyone to give the industry the pertinence that it deserves. He wrote on LinkedIn, “This isn't just a hobby anymore but a serious career option that deserves validation from parents and institutions alike. What worked in the last 20 years will likely not work in the next 20. Interactive forms of entertainment are increasingly taking market share, let's all give the gaming industry the importance it deserves.”
Read more: Nikhil Kamath thinks this industry in India is a huge opportunity: 'Traditionally uncool but…’
Users reacted to Zerodha co-founder's post as many agreed that gaming is not just a hobby any longer.
One user wrote, “Absolutely, Nikhil Kamath! The gaming industry is evolving rapidly and offers incredible career opportunities. It's time for broader recognition and support for this thriving field. Let's continue to champion its significance together.”
Read more: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath says '9 out of 10' company promoters regret this the most
Another concurred, “Besides entertainment, gaming industry is the future of marketing where you can attract prospects to your website and help them push down to the funnel.”
Read more: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on why he doesn't have kids: 'Going to ruin 18-20 years of my life...'
Earlier as well, Nikhil Kamath had reflected on the gaming industry and said that the rate of its growth in population below the age of 20 was "crazy". Gaming and other e-sports will grow at a much faster pace than old-school content, he had said in 2023.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.