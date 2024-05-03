Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath says '9 out of 10' company promoters regret this the most

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath said that most promoters he has spoken to regret listing their companies. In his podcast WTF, Nikhil Kamath asked Nitish Mittersain, the founder of the gaming platform Nazara Technologies, if he regretted the decision too. Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath said that most promoters he has spoken to regret listing their companies.

He himself is an investor in the company that went public in 2021. The billionaire shared, “I am an investor in Nitesh’s company... five percent investor. And we meet often... I bug him a lot because I want to understand this domain a bit more. Today is rooted from that same curiosity because so many people are telling me that gaming is this next big thing.”

Nikhil Kamath added, "The young today are spending so much more time on gaming than traditional forms of entertainment, so I have a lot of curiosity around it . But most people who I have asked in person, not on camera, if they regret listing and becoming a public company say they do. Nine out of ten.”

However, Nitish Mittersain said that he did not regret taking his company public.

Earlier, Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu said, “Running a public company is a lot lot harder than running a private company; it is like being on the treadmill all the time.”

"Personally, as a public company CEO, I won't be able to live in a remote village and work on my own deep tech projects along with the school, the farm and rural works -- the pressure to manage the stock price would be brutal and then I would have to transmit that pressure to everyone else in the company," he said.