Indian techie fired by Tesla gets 4 crore Meta job: ‘Needed to prove myself again’

An Indian techie- Hemant Pandey- who joined a full-time software role at Tesla in 2018 after an internship at Amazon during his graduate program in Delhi said that Elon Musk's company was his dream and the pay was "top-notch". At the time, he was elated with the trajectory of his career but then Tesla laid him off seven months later when he had invited his parents from India to visit him in California, Business Insider reported. A Meta logo is seen(Reuters)

He shared, "It was my first job and getting laid off meant having to build rapport all over again in just six months. I needed to prove myself again."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What is Hemant Pandey doing now? He is a senior software engineer role at Meta with a ₹4 crore per annum salary and has received offers from LinkedIn and TikTok, he said. Talking to the publication, he said that he had applied to Meta in 2021 after learning about the company's "crazy" salary packages even though his GPA during the master's degree was not very “impressive”.

He shared these few tips for younger professionals: