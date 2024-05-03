 Apple CEO Tim Cook on AI: ‘We continue to feel very bullish’ - Hindustan Times
Apple CEO Tim Cook on AI: ‘We continue to feel very bullish’

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Tim Cook said Apple is making “significant investments” in AI during an investors’ call after the latest quarterly earnings.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that he and his company remains optimistic about Artificial Intelligence (AI) investments during an investors’ call after the latest quarterly earnings. Apple's quarterly results and forecast beat modest expectations as the iPhone maker unveiled a record share buyback program. Apple increased its cash dividend by 4% and authorized an additional program to buy back $110 billion of stock as the company's quarterly revenue fell. However, Tim Cook said revenue growth would return in the current quarter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Tim Cook on Apple's investments in AI

Tim Cook said Apple is making “significant investments” in AI, adding, “We continue to feel very bullish about our opportunity in generative AI."

He also said Apple sees “generative AI as a very key opportunity across our products" as the company is set to host its annual developer conference — WWDC — on June 10 which is likely to focus on AI-powered innovations.

He told investors, “We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI. We believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple's unique combination of seamless hardware, software and services integration, groundbreaking Apple's silicon, with our industry-leading neural engines and our unwavering focus on privacy, which underpins everything we create.”

What Apple chief financial officer said on AI

Luca Maestri, chief financial officer, said that Apple has been investing heavily in innovation across the board. He said, “We are obviously very excited about the opportunity with Gen AI. We obviously are pushing very hard on innovation on every front and we've been doing that for many, many years."

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Apple CEO Tim Cook on AI: ‘We continue to feel very bullish’
