Tycoon Richard Branson doesn't want to be called ‘billionaire’: ‘Quite insulting’

Billionaire tycoon Richard Branson said that he does not define success in terms of money as it is not a sign of the same. The business magnate said, “Maybe in America, ‘billionaire’ is a sign of success, but that rankles me. I think that your reputation is what you create.” Billionaire entrepreneur and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is seen. (Reuters)

Don't want to be called billionaire, Richard Branson says

Richard Branson told CNBC Make It that he finds it “quite insulting” when he is introduced as “the billionaire Richard Branson” and not as the co-founder of Virgin Group because he feels that no one's net worth should be a measure of their success.

Money has never been his main motivating force, he said, as he believes that in order to be successful one should be able to seek out interesting and exciting opportunities that help them find greater happiness. This will eventually make you successful, he said.

Paychecks don't matter, Richard Branson says

Richard Branson said, “We only have one life. We spend a lot of time at work and it’d be sad if we’re only doing it for our paychecks.”

When Mark Cuban echoed Richard Branson's views

Earlier, Shark Tank judge and billionaire Mark Cuban said in a podcast, “Success isn’t necessarily how much money you have. Success is just setting a goal and being able to wake up every morning feeling really good about what you’ve accomplished.”

“Time is the one asset you can never get back. You can never truly own [it]. I wanted to be ... in a position where I get to call my own shots (and) spend time the way I wanted to spend time. That was always my motivating factor," he explained.