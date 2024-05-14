Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on why he doesn't have kids: 'Going to ruin 18-20 years of my life...'

Nikhil Kamath- Zerodha co-founder- said that he strongly believes in not having children as he does not think that having children is required in order to continue "legacy". In his podcast, he said that he does not want to spend two decades of his life "babysitting" in the hope that his children will treat him well when he gets old. Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath said that he does not believe in having children to create a legacy for his family.

Nikhil Kamath said, "This is also partly why I don't have kids. I'm going to ruin 18-20 years of my life babysitting this child and then if luck serves me right, the reverse will happen at some point. What if he says 'scr** you' at 18 and leave anyway."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Talking about the idea of “legacy”, he said that he has no belief in the idea, asserting, “I think we all feel that we are more important than we actually are... you are born and you die like every other animal on the planet and then you are gone and nobody remembers anybody.”

"What's the point in being remembered (after death)? I feel like you should come, you should live well, you should be nice to the people you meet in your life," he said.

Earlier he had also said, “I think everybody should realise the importance and understand the concept of mortality... I am 37 and if the average lifespan of an Indian is 72 years old, I have 35 years left. There is no value in leaving money in the banks… so I would rather give it to things I believe in. So rather than leaving the money I have earned in the last 20 years and what I would earn in the next 20 years to a bank or institution like that… I would rather make the most of it."