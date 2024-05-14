 Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on why he doesn't have kids: 'Going to ruin 18-20 years of my life...' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on why he doesn't have kids: 'Going to ruin 18-20 years of my life...'

ByMallika Soni
May 14, 2024 08:37 AM IST

Talking about the idea of “legacy”, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath said that he has no belief in the idea.

Nikhil Kamath- Zerodha co-founder- said that he strongly believes in not having children as he does not think that having children is required in order to continue "legacy". In his podcast, he said that he does not want to spend two decades of his life "babysitting" in the hope that his children will treat him well when he gets old.

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath said that he does not believe in having children to create a legacy for his family.
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath said that he does not believe in having children to create a legacy for his family.

Nikhil Kamath said, "This is also partly why I don't have kids. I'm going to ruin 18-20 years of my life babysitting this child and then if luck serves me right, the reverse will happen at some point. What if he says 'scr** you' at 18 and leave anyway."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath backs inheritance tax? Old video goes viral: Watch

Talking about the idea of “legacy”, he said that he has no belief in the idea, asserting, “I think we all feel that we are more important than we actually are... you are born and you die like every other animal on the planet and then you are gone and nobody remembers anybody.”

"What's the point in being remembered (after death)? I feel like you should come, you should live well, you should be nice to the people you meet in your life," he said.

Read more: Nikhil Kamath thinks this industry in India is a huge opportunity: 'Traditionally uncool but…’

Earlier he had also said, “I think everybody should realise the importance and understand the concept of mortality... I am 37 and if the average lifespan of an Indian is 72 years old, I have 35 years left. There is no value in leaving money in the banks… so I would rather give it to things I believe in. So rather than leaving the money I have earned in the last 20 years and what I would earn in the next 20 years to a bank or institution like that… I would rather make the most of it."

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on why he doesn't have kids: 'Going to ruin 18-20 years of my life...'

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On