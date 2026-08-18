5 things you should check before buying a home theatre system for your living room

Unlike a television, where specifications such as screen size and resolution are relatively easy to compare, home theatre systems require you to think about how several components work together. A system that sounds impressive in a showroom may not deliver the same experience in a small living room.

A home theatre can transform your movie-watching experience altogether; once you have experienced movies and shows with a home theatre, it's hard to go back. But choosing one is no simple task; you need to consider room size, speaker placement, audio formats and connectivity, which can all affect how the system actually sounds in your home.

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Start with your room, not the speaker count The size and layout of your room should be the starting point when choosing a home theatre system. A large 7.1-channel system may sound impressive on paper, but it can be excessive in a compact living room where there is little space to position the rear speakers correctly.

For smaller rooms, a 2.1 or 3.1-channel setup can often provide a noticeable improvement over a TV's built-in speakers without taking up too much space. If you have a larger dedicated entertainment area, a 5.1 or 7.1-channel system can make more sense.

You should also consider the position of your sofa, television and walls. Surround speakers work best when they can be placed around the listening position rather than simply sitting next to the TV.

Room acoustics matter too. Bare walls and hard floors can create reflections, while curtains, carpets and furniture can help absorb unwanted echoes. This is why the same home theatre system can sound very different in two homes.

Do not judge a system by wattage alone Power ratings are among the easiest specifications to notice when shopping for speakers, but they do not tell you everything about sound quality.

A higher wattage does not automatically mean better or louder sound. The quality of the speakers, amplifier, drivers and overall tuning also plays an important role. Some systems may advertise very high peak power figures that do not accurately represent how they perform during normal use.

Instead, look at the overall speaker configuration and the type of experience you want. A system with a dedicated centre speaker can be particularly useful for films and TV because dialogue is generally anchored to the centre channel.

A separate subwoofer is also worth considering if you enjoy action films, music or gaming. It handles low-frequency effects such as explosions, rumbling engines and bass-heavy soundtracks, allowing the main speakers to focus more on voices and other details.

Check which surround sound formats are supported Audio formats can make a bigger difference than many buyers expect. If you are investing in a proper home theatre setup, check whether it supports the formats used by your TV, streaming services, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles.

Dolby Digital and DTS are common surround sound formats, while Dolby Atmos and DTS add height information to create a more three-dimensional soundstage.

However, there is an important distinction between supporting a format and actually having the hardware to reproduce it properly. Some systems may advertise Atmos support but use virtual processing rather than dedicated upward-firing or height speakers.

That does not necessarily make them bad systems. Virtual surround processing can work well when physical speakers are difficult to install. But if immersive audio is one of your main reasons for buying a home theatre system, check exactly how the system creates those effects.