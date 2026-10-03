Al Qaeda figures and more: Two posts surfaced on Omani co-pilot's profile after flydubai incident, says report
The posts featured cockpit footage and images of figures associated with al Qaeda. The second post featured an AI image depicting Islam’s three holiest sites.
Amid uncertainty over the identity and motive of the attacker involved in the flydubai flight incident, a report claimed that two posts were made on the Omani pilot's LinkedIn profile hours after the alleged crash attempt.
The profile belonged to Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami, CNN reported, citing sources.
Both posts were published within a short span on the same day, around nine hours after the incident. According to the CNN report, it remains unclear who published them or whether they had been scheduled in advance. However, the LinkedIn profile has since been deleted.
Deep Dive
The posts featured cockpit footage, references to Israeli airlines and images of figures associated with al Qaeda. The second post, meanwhile, featured an AI-generated image depicting Islam’s three holiest sites.
First post featured cockpit footage, al Qaeda figures
The first LinkedIn post contained a series of clips filmed inside the cockpit of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the CNN report said. Notably, the aircraft that was diverted to Saudi Arabia during Wednesday’s incident was a flydubai 737 Max 8.
One of the clips, which the US news outlet said it geolocated to Dubai International Airport, showed the person filming zooming in on an aircraft belonging to Israeli airline El Al.
The cockpit screen visible in the video displayed flight number OMA624 and the date October 11, 2023. The flight number corresponds to a route that typically operates between Dubai and Muscat, while the date falls within the period when al-Hammami worked for Oman Air.
The video also showed more aircraft belonging to El Al, as well as one operated by another Israeli airline, Arkia.
The video however ended with photographs of Ayman al-Zawahiri, who led al Qaeda after the death of Osama Bin Laden, and Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi, who was responsible for a 2009 suicide bombing that killed nine people, including seven American CIA officers and contractors. Al-Balawi was loyal to al Qaeda, the CNN report added.
Second post showed Mecca, Medina and Jerusalem
The second LinkedIn post reportedly featured an AI-generated image depicting Islam’s three holiest sites in Mecca, Medina and Jerusalem, connected by a continuous glowing trail.
A poem recited in the background spoke of rejecting humiliation, not fearing death and defending one’s dignity, CNN report added.
What the LinkedIn profile said
The profile said al-Hammami had worked at Oman Air for seven years before leaving in February 2025. It then listed him as joining Royal Air Maroc in June 2025 and leaving in January 2026.
The page did not mention Flydubai. However, one source confirmed to CNN that the profile belonged to the pilot involved in Wednesday’s incident.
The same two videos were allegedly posted around the same time on an Instagram account carrying the same name and photographs. That account has since been deleted as well.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanshu Priya
Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery.Read More