At least five workers killed in boiler explosion at pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh's Sri City SEZ

Andhra Pradesh minister for education and information technology, Nara Lokesh , confirmed the accident and expressed shock and grief over the death of workers. “The deaths caused by the boiler explosion and the injuries suffered by several workers are deeply tragic,” he said in a post on X.

Five workers were reportedly killed in the explosion, while more than 10 others sustained severe injuries. The injured were immediately evacuated and shifted to hospitals for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

The accident occurred at the Till Healthcare pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, which produces tablets. According to preliminary reports, the boiler suddenly exploded while workers were on the night shift, triggering a massive fire inside the industrial unit and causing panic in the industrial area.

At least five workers were killed, and another 10 people suffered serious injuries after a boiler exploded at a private pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in the special economic zone of Sri City in Satyavedu mandal of Andhra Pradesh ’s Tirupati district in the wee hours of Saturday, officials familiar with the development said.

Following the blast, police, emergency personnel and other officials rushed to the facility and launched rescue and relief operations. Efforts were also made to secure the premises and to assist workers who were trapped or affected by the fire.

An official working in the SEZ said the exact circumstances leading to the boiler explosion have not yet been established.

“Officials are expected to investigate whether the accident resulted from a technical malfunction, a failure of safety systems, an operational lapse or any other factor,” he said.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of all the deceased or provided a detailed account of how the accident occurred. The final casualty figures are also expected to be confirmed after the rescue operations and medical assessment of the injured are completed.

Lokesh conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace. He directed officials to ensure that the injured workers receive the best possible medical treatment and assured that the state government would extend all necessary assistance.

“The government will stand by the families of the deceased in every possible manner,” he said.