Massive rush, traffic in Manali, Mussoorie, Kainchi Dham as people head to the hills on long weekend

The three-day extended Gandhi Jayanti weekend led to a massive influx of tourists and pilgrims travelling to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, resulting in major traffic jams on several key routes, Manali, Mussoorie and Shimla, and pilgrimage sites like Badrinath Dham and Kainchi Dham. The rush began ahead of the long weekend, with a holiday on October 2, followed by Saturday and Sunday. Visuals from Manali (L) and Kainchi Dham (R). (Screengrab via ANI/Screengrab via dinesh_bora_uk_0 on Instagram)

The rush began ahead of the long weekend, with a government holiday on October 2, followed by Saturday and Sunday, giving travellers three consecutive days off.

Several areas of New Delhi also witnessed traffic congestion on Thursday, ahead of the long weekend. Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Akshardham and Pragati Maidan were reportedly among the worst-affected areas, with a noticeable increase in the number of commuters and travellers.

Key tourist areas hit by traffic in Himachal Mussoorie witnessed a major influx of tourists on Friday, leading to long queues of vehicles along the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road. Thousands of vehicles arrived from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, HT reported earlier.

Hotel occupancy in Mussoorie stood at around 90%, while traffic moved slowly near Library Bazaar and along the route towards Kempty Fall.

Manali also saw a large number of tourists arriving during the long weekend, leading to traffic congestion across the area, visuals shared by news agency ANI showed.