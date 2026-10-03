1 kg hair mass removed from stomach, intestine of 9-year-old Kerala girl suffering from ‘Rapunzel syndrome’

A nine-year-old girl underwent a rare surgery at a private hospital in Kerala. Doctors removed around one kilogram of hair from her stomach and small intestine, said hospital authorities on Saturday, according to PTI. The girl recovered after surgery and resumed eating normally before being discharged from NIMS Medicity near Neyyattinkara. (Unsplash/Representational)

The girl was diagnosed with Rapunzel syndrome, a rare condition in which a trichobezoar extends from the stomach into the small intestine. The surgery was conducted at NIMS Medicity near Neyyattinkara.

The girl was brought to the hospital with abdominal pain and vomiting. Medical examinations later revealed a blockage in her intestine, prompting doctors to investigate the cause of the obstruction.

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Scans reveal large hair mass An ultrasound examination and CT scan showed that the girl was suffering from severe intestinal obstruction. Doctors then conducted an endoscopy, which confirmed the presence of a large accumulation of hair in her stomach and small intestine.

The findings led to the diagnosis of Rapunzel syndrome.

According to news agency PTI, said the hairball was removed completely through the surgery. The operation was led by Dr Biju I G Nair, senior consultant in the Department of Paediatric Surgery at NIMS Medicity.

Following the surgery, the girl recovered well and started eating normally. She was later discharged from the hospital.

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How the hairball forms Dr Nair explained that a trichobezoar, commonly known as a hairball, develops when a person repeatedly pulls out and swallows hair.

Hair cannot be digested by the body. When it is swallowed repeatedly, it can remain in the stomach and gradually transforms into a hard mass. Over time, the mass can cause an obstruction in the intestine.

In the girl’s case, the hairball had extended beyond the stomach and into the small intestine.

Rare condition usually seen in adolescent girls Rapunzel syndrome is described as an extremely rare condition in which a trichobezoar extends from the stomach into the small intestine. According to the hospital, the condition is usually seen in adolescent girls.

Hospital authorities said fewer than 100 cases have been reported worldwide.

The unusual nature of the condition and the extent of the hair accumulation made the case particularly significant for the medical team involved in the treatment.

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Team of specialists involved The surgery and treatment involved a team of specialists from different departments at the hospital.

The surgical team included senior consultant paediatric surgeon Dr Rajendran S, medical gastroenterologist Dr Neehar, anaesthetist Dr Ijas and Dr Haseena, head of the Department of Paediatrics and Neonatology.

Nursing staff member Sreekutty was also part of the medical team involved in the treatment.

(With PTI inputs)