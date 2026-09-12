The health department has provisionally suspended a private hospital’s operational license over an allegation of harassment to a patient’s family following an inquiry by the Ranchi civil surgeon, officials said on Saturday. License of private hospital in Ranchi suspended over harassment allegation

“Acting on instructions from health minister Irfan Ansari, the registration/license of Tulip Hospital in the state capital has been suspended with immediate effect, invoking the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and the Jharkhand Clinical Establishments Rules, 2013. The hospital allegedly refused to release the body of a deceased person until pending dues were settled,” a statement from the health minister’s office said

“This suspension will remain in effect until the completion of a detailed inquiry and further orders from the competent authority,” the statement said.

According to the order issued by the civil surgeon, the registration and treatment of new OPD patients, the admission of new IPD patients, and the scheduling of new elective surgeries or other new clinical services are prohibited during the suspension period. The hospital management has been instructed to comply with the order immediately and strictly.

However, the hospital management has been directed to continue providing necessary and appropriate medical care to all admitted patients, submit a complete list of these patients, and ensure their safe transfer—in coordination with relevant hospitals and authorities—should the need arise.

Additionally, orders have been issued to preserve all critical records and evidence related to the incident of September 10. This includes patient case sheets, OPD/IPD registers, treatment-related documents, consent forms, test reports, duty rosters, attendance records, CCTV footage, and other electronic data. A warning has been issued regarding severe action in the event of any alteration or destruction of records or tampering with evidence.

A detailed inquiry into the matter will be conducted by a constituted committee or the competent authority, and the hospital management is required to extend full cooperation and provide all necessary documents and information during the investigation. Instructions have also been issued to display public notices regarding the suspension of new patient registrations and admissions within hospital premises, ensuring that patients and their families do not face any inconvenience.

“I had previously issued clear instructions requiring hospital management to hand over a deceased patient’s body to their family, without making the recovery of outstanding dues a condition for its release. This directive was issued with due regard for the dignity, human sensitivities, and fundamental rights of patients and their families,” the minister said.

“While most hospitals in the state comply with these directives, some private hospitals persist in their arbitrary behaviour. If any instance of a hospital withholding a body, harassing the family over outstanding dues, or flouting government directives comes to his notice, immediate and strict action will be taken against that hospital,” he added.