Tony Reno's Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease diagnosis, health struggles in focus after ex-Yale football coach dies at 52

Tony Reno, the former Yale football coach died at 52. The school announced his passing on Friday. Tony Reno died at the age of 52, and Yale fondly remembered their ex-football coach. (X/@Green19Football)

“Today, we are deeply saddened by the loss of an extraordinary member of the Yale Athletics family. Tony Reno devoted his life to serving others and approached every day with humility, compassion, and purpose. He believed deeply in the power of mentorship and invested wholeheartedly in the success and well-being of his players, colleagues, and friends,” Yale athletic director Victoria Chun said. He added “While his accomplishments on the football field were remarkable, it is the relationships he built and the lives he changed that will define his enduring legacy. Our thoughts are with Toni, Dante, Angelina, Vince, and the entire Reno family during this time.”

During his time, Reno had led the school to five Ivy League championships over 14 seasons. He went 83-49 in his time at Yale, finishing second in terms of career victories behind Carm Cozza, who was 179-119-5. Under Reno, Yale beat archrivals Harvard seven of the nine times they met.

Reno is survived by his wife, Toni, and their children, Dante, Angelina and Vince.

Tony Reno cause of death update: What happened to him? An official cause of death was not given in Reno's case. However, Reno has been struggling with health issues for some time. He resigned as the Yale coach in February due to health reasons and had been on medical leave since last season.

Reno had been diagnosed with a rare neurodegenerative disease in 2025. He had Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. “Recently, Tony was diagnosed with CJD, a rare and serious degenerative neurological disease. The love, prayers, and messages that have poured in since have been a powerful reminder of just how many lives he has touched, and how much people want to show up for him the way he has always shown up for them,” a fundraiser that had been started for Reno noted.

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Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a rare and rapidly progressing brain disorder. It belongs to a family of diseases which are known as prion diseases, or transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs).

Spongiform is a reference to how the affected brains look. Those with prion diseases, have brains filled with holes. It looks like a sponge when the tissue is examined under a microscope.

CJD causes problems with muscle coordination, thinking, and memory. About 70% of people with CJD die within one year of getting the disease, as per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Tributes pour in for Tony Reno Several people paid tributes to Reno. One person wrote on X “Shock, sadness, and gratitude. Tony Reno was the greatest football coach I have had the privilege to know and somehow, an even better person. RIP Coach, you will be truly missed. Thank you for everything, Tony”.

Another added “I am gutted to hear about the loss of Tony Reno, heart and soul of the Elis. My prayers are with the program and Reno family, which extends far. His son Dante is a true tribute of his character.”

Yet another said “This hit me like a ton of bricks. One of the classiest, most cooperative gentlemen that I've ever had the pleasure of interviewing--a man I considered a friend. He definitely left his mark; we all should aspire to do the same. RIP, Coach Reno.”

(With AP inputs)