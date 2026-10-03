Who was Hayden O'Dell? Former South Alabama pitcher dies at 22 after Wisconsin car accident

Hayden O’Dell, a former South Alabama pitcher and St. Paul’s Episcopal School athlete, died at 22 after a car accident in Wisconsin earlier this week. Former South Alabama pitcher Hayden O’Dell died in a Wisconsin car accident, with coaches remembering his kindness, leadership and competitive spirit. (St. Paul's Episcopal School )

O’Dell was in Wisconsin for training for a sales job after completing his college baseball career in Mobile. The news has brought tributes from the South Alabama and St. Paul’s communities, where coaches remembered him as a hard-working player and a loyal teammate.

O’Dell grew up in Mobile, Alabama and returned home to play his final college season for the Jaguars. Away from baseball, he was also remembered as a son, brother and friend who had strong ties to his community.

Hayden O’Dell cause of death: What happened in Wisconsin? O’Dell died following a car accident in Wisconsin, according to information shared by his former school and college baseball program. He had been in the state while preparing for a career in sales after finishing his playing days.

Further details about the crash have not been publicly released, so there is no confirmed information about how the accident happened.

O’Dell was born in Mobile, Alabama, and graduated from St. Paul’s Episcopal School in 2022. He later returned to his hometown to finish his college baseball career with South Alabama.

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Who was Hayden O’Dell? Early life, family and education O’Dell was the eldest child of Paul and Brooke O’Dell. His younger brother, Taylor, graduated from St. Paul’s in 2025 and was also a Saints student-athlete. His younger sister, Cressley, is currently a senior at the school.

His connection with St. Paul’s went beyond his years as a student. He was a two-sport athlete there, playing both baseball and football, but baseball became his main path.

He was a senior pitcher, and his game earned him honorable mention All-State recognition and a place on AL.com’s Coastal Alabama Terrific 20.

He also received the Jerry Strange Coaches Award, which recognises a St. Paul’s athlete for character, dedication and leadership.

O’Dell studied Business Management as he prepared for life after baseball. His school community later described him as someone whose story could not be measured only through his performances on the field.

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Hayden O’Dell remembered as ‘fierce competitor’ and ‘great teammate’ O’Dell's college career took him through Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Bishop State and the University of New Orleans before he returned to Mobile for his final season at South Alabama.

With the Jaguars in 2026, the left-hander made 12 appearances and 10 starts.

One of his best outings came against Alabama on March 17. O’Dell worked five innings, allowed two runs and struck out seven as South Alabama won.

South Alabama coach Mark Calvi remembered how much O’Dell valued being back in Mobile.

“He was just a wonderful kid. He fit right in. And being from Mobile, he was so proud to wear South colors and pitch for us and play for this program. And his parents were so supportive of not just him, but the team and the program, and his family was so supportive. It was a really big deal, an honor for him to be here, and it was an honor for us to have him here.”

Calvi added: “He was just a great guy, a great kid and a great teammate.”

St. Paul’s baseball coach Andy Robbins also remembered O’Dell for the personality he brought to the team.

“What I remember off the field was just his dadgum infectious smile. His joy, his kindness, his compassion for life and he shared it with everyone. You never saw him without a smile.”

Robbins added: “On the field, he’s as fierce a competitor as we’ve ever had, and we’ve had some really good ones over the years. Loyal teammate, outstanding leader.”

O’Dell is survived by his parents, Paul and Brooke, and his younger siblings, Taylor and Cressley.