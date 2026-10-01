Alec Bohm smashed a game-winning solo home run in the 10th inning on Wednesday, giving Philadelphia a 4-3 victory at Atlanta to keep the Phillies alive in the Major League Baseball playoffs. Bohm's blast keeps Phillies alive in MLB playoffs

Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper hit back-to-back homers in the eighth to equalize before Bohm's blast as the Phillies tied the best-of-three National League wildcard playoff series at 1-1.

"I don't really know what happened," Bohm said. "I was trying to pull the ball to the foul pole and I hit it to right field so I'll take it."

The series winner will advance to a second-round series against the reigning MLB champion Los Angeles Dodgers starting Saturday.

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who misplayed a long fly ball in the seventh inning allowing Atlanta to seize the lead, found redemption in the eighth.

Harper followed Schwarber's homer off Dylan Lee with his own solo shot to level at 3-3 and the game went to extra innings.

"No two better guys to punch back than him and Kyle," Bohm said. "It was pretty electric. It was a great way to answer. That's the reason we won the game."

Harper said when he came to the plate he was thinking: "I've got to come up big."

"That ball in right field I probably should have caught obviously so got to come through for my team right there," Harper said. "Great win."

In the dramatic 10th, Bohm blasted a two-out homer over the right-field wall for the winning run, but it as far from over with the Braves yet to bat.

Phillies relief pitcher Andrew Painter, in his playoff debut, struck out Matt Olson, allowed a Mauricio Dubon single, struck out Austin Riley, then allowed a Michael Harris single as the tension built.

Painter then struck out Atlanta pinch-hitter Dominic Smith to secure the victory.

Three teams who won their openers on Tuesday can advance to the second round by clinching wildcard matchups in later games.

The New York Yankees would book a best-of-five American League division series against Tampa Bay with a home victory over Boston.

The Chicago White Sox would meet Cleveland in another AL division series with a victory at Houston.

The San Diego Padres can advance to face MLB wins leader Milwaukee in the NL playoffs with a home victory over the Chicago Cubs.

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