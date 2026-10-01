Justin Jefferson injury update: Will Vikings WR play against Dolphins? Miami coach shares latest Week 4 status

“Justin Jefferson, no practice. He is day-to-day,” the Vikings coach said. “It’s an ankle sprain. We were encouraged about what it actually is. Now it’s just about working through it. He’s such an explosive athlete that we’ll obviously get him to a place where he can go,” O’Connell added.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, September 30, O’Connell confirmed that Jefferson would sit out practice and described his status as day-to-day. Jefferson suffered an ankle sprain during Minnesota’s Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Minnesota Vikings will open their Week 4 preparations without Justin Jefferson participating in practice, although head coach Kevin O’Connell remains optimistic about the star wide receiver’s ankle injury .

While O’Connell’s comments do not confirm that Jefferson will be available when Minnesota faces the Miami Dolphins on October 4, they provide some encouragement following an injury that initially raised greater concern.

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For now, the Vikings receiver remains questionable for Sunday’s matchup.

When did Jefferson suffer the injury? Jefferson’s absence from Wednesday’s practice does not automatically mean he will miss the game. O’Connell labeling the injury as day-to-day, rather than week-to-week, leaves open the possibility of a quick return.

The 27-year-old wide receiver picked up the ankle injury early in Minnesota’s 23-16 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 27. He was able to leave the field without assistance and was initially given a questionable-to-return designation.

Jefferson later returned to the sideline wearing his helmet after receiving treatment, but the Vikings ultimately kept him out for the remainder of the contest. He played only seven offensive snaps and recorded two catches for 32 yards.

Can Jefferson return against Miami? The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that Jefferson was pushing to return against Tampa Bay, with O’Connell revealing that the wideout was “trying like crazy” to get back on the field. However, the Vikings ultimately decided against risking his condition.

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The next major indicators will come when the Vikings hold their Thursday and Friday practices. Whether Jefferson is able to participate in either session, along with the designation Minnesota gives him on its final injury report, should provide a clearer picture of his availability for Sunday.