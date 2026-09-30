Mike Jackson injury update: What happened to Panthers CB? When will he return? Latest status and timeline

The Carolina Panthers return to their home turf on Sunday night after their season opener against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte turned into a high-scoring affair that ended in defeat. Mike Jackson has been placed on injured reserve. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Panthers will face the Detroit Lions in Week 4 as they look to secure their first home win of the season. However, injuries have created several challenges for Carolina, leaving some starting-position players unavailable for the matchup.

What happened to Mike Jackson? The Carolina Panthers have suffered a significant setback in Week 3 against Cleveland Browns, with the team confirming Wednesday that starting cornerback Mike Jackson has been placed on injured reserve.

Jackson picked up a groin issue in the Panthers’ Week 3 defeat to the Cleveland Browns, which will keep him on the sidelines for a minimum of four weeks.

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His potential return, however, remains a major question for the Panthers and their fans.